Used 2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Premium quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Torque243 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Premium S Line Packageyes
Preperation For Mobile Phone (Bluetooth) and Garage Door Opener (Homelink) Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Premium Plus Packageyes
Prestige Packageyes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
Prestige S Line Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,350
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,350
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Decorative Inlaysyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Trunk Lineryes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,350
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Tow Hitch w/Side Assistyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Delete-Panorama Sunroofyes
Running Boards/Jackyes
Premium Paintyes
20" Five-Arm Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Five-Arm Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" Ten-Spoke Chrome-Clad Wheels w/Performance Tires (Late Availability)yes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Tow Hitch w/out Side Assistyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4178 lbs.
Gross weight5456 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1278 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown , leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,350
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles