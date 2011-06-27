Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$1,896
|$2,180
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,686
|$1,939
|Average
|$917
|$1,266
|$1,455
|Rough
|$606
|$847
|$972
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,398
|$1,572
|Clean
|$965
|$1,244
|$1,398
|Average
|$721
|$934
|$1,049
|Rough
|$477
|$625
|$701
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,708
|$2,434
|$2,836
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,165
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,626
|$1,893
|Rough
|$749
|$1,087
|$1,264
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,097
|$1,402
|$1,572
|Clean
|$974
|$1,247
|$1,398
|Average
|$728
|$937
|$1,049
|Rough
|$481
|$626
|$701
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,883
|$2,547
|$2,914
|Clean
|$1,672
|$2,265
|$2,591
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,701
|$1,945
|Rough
|$826
|$1,137
|$1,299
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,210
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,343
|$1,966
|$2,307
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,476
|$1,732
|Rough
|$663
|$987
|$1,156