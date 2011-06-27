  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,382$1,896$2,180
Clean$1,227$1,686$1,939
Average$917$1,266$1,455
Rough$606$847$972
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,087$1,398$1,572
Clean$965$1,244$1,398
Average$721$934$1,049
Rough$477$625$701
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,708$2,434$2,836
Clean$1,516$2,165$2,521
Average$1,133$1,626$1,893
Rough$749$1,087$1,264
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,097$1,402$1,572
Clean$974$1,247$1,398
Average$728$937$1,049
Rough$481$626$701
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,883$2,547$2,914
Clean$1,672$2,265$2,591
Average$1,249$1,701$1,945
Rough$826$1,137$1,299
Estimated values
2003 Audi A6 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,513$2,210$2,595
Clean$1,343$1,966$2,307
Average$1,003$1,476$1,732
Rough$663$987$1,156
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Audi A6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Audi A6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Audi A6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Audi A6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Audi A6 ranges from $481 to $1,572, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Audi A6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.