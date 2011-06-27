Used 2003 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

German Engineering Juniormc123 , 11/15/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for one year now and here is the list of issues that I have encounter so far. Coil packs were replaced due to a recall at 58k, Timing belts was done as a precaution at 60k, oil pan leak at 60k, cam seals were leaking at 62k, secondary water pump died at 63k, serpentine belt seized at 68k, front and rear break and rotor were replaced at 70k. And the upper bolt joint is on my to do list. So if you decide to purchase an Audi make sure that this has been done or you will be on a world of trouble. Dont get me wrong these are fun cars to drive. Its just to complicate to work on it, so labor can get really expense. Make sure that you find a good mechanic. Report Abuse

Well worth the cons. speedracr226 , 08/20/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2003 Audi A6 with the 2.7t. I absolutely love the car and recommended buying one if you are in the market. The big con that everyone looks at is reliability and cost of fixing. These are all legitimate concerns and if you cannot afford a brand of this caliber do not force it upon yourself. If you can, go for it. It is smooth (engine and ride), fun to drive, and can easily be made into a sport sedan with a few simple tuning steps. The room inside is fantastic and the way everything is put together simply makes you realize you are driving something that was truly engineered, not just threw together. Overall I am 100% satisfied with the purchase of this car.

None Better! fastboyfromill , 07/26/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for about a year and a half now. I've owned over 40 VW's and Audi's and I'm am speechless about this car. Solid, smooth and as fast as the wind. I bought it for myself, but it quickly became my wife's car. Outside of routine oil changes I've replaced the serpentine belt and tensioner, the driver's lower aft control arm and the passengers side front drive axle. I did the work myself and it was fairly cheap. I do love this car.

2003 A6 3.0 AWD DAG , 10/28/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car has been a great car. All that has been done to this car is the breaks, water pump, oil changes, and timing belt. The interior is still silent despite the dirt roads and snow that this car as to travel everyday. With the right tires this car would climb a tree, in the snow, if you wanted it to and where I live it almost has to on a daily bases.