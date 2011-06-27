Used 2001 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Audi A6 2.8 Quattro __ty__ , 11/25/2011 53 of 55 people found this review helpful Ok, so i bought this car off of my inlaws, who bought it certified with 25k on the odo. After owning it myself for 3 yrs, it now has 155k on it. It runs smoothly and effortlessly on the freeway and in and out of traffic around town. A pleasure to drive in all types of weather. Sure-footed confidence in rain, snow & ice. I put 4 studded snow tires on it each winter and have no trouble climbing any WV mountains! Amazing. I repair most things that break myself to keep repairs down to a minimum. 1 yr ago the timing chain guide rail (plastic), broke and cost me a new head! I did most of the work myself with a friend. That one set me back $1,000. A fluke I suppose...gas mileage is so-so. Report Abuse

Bought it used.. too expensive to fix!! Sarah M , 05/10/2016 2.8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought my Audi A6 2.8 Quattro with 121000 miles in 2014. In the last two years I've put $3000 into it and that was at small area mechanics. It's hard to find someone that knows how to fix them so take it to someone that fixes German cars! The labor is the worst because they're so hard to work on. I feel like every year I dish out more then it's worth at this point, so trying to get a new car and it won't be an Audi. I've had many leaks and the closed transmission system is a pain bc u can't add fluid manually if it's leaking. Also the pixels on the dash were going out when I bought it. Other than that the Quattro has gotten us through SEVERAL feet of snow no problem! That and the Bose system are probably the only good aspects of buying an older model with over 100k miles. Word of advice: make sure it was properly maintained at reputable dealerships and make sure u can afford the repaid costs! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

One Bad (Awesome) Audi grahamj3 , 02/28/2002 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I love my car. I have owned 50 cars in the last 10 years (everything from a 5-series Bimmer to an Expedition) and this is by far ny favorite. It has style, speed, and AWD.

Great to drive, horrible to maintain Plova , 03/25/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Where to start ? Bought a 2001 A6 avant in 2006 with 106K on the clock. Car was in very good shape. Within a year started having some issue. Did timing belt replacement which is normal maintenance (about $500 in Audi parts if you do yourself). Have replaced the ABS module, 2 combi (EGR) valves, valve cover gaskets, etc. At 149K had to replace 3 steering arms ($700 at shop). Now transmission is acting up and need to replace at 151K. Still have problems with secondary air system and was told by tech probably carbon build up in intake manifold after all other attempted repairs. Great car to drive but very expensive if you don't do the repairs yourself.