Estimated values
2001 Audi A6 2.7T Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,353
|$1,560
|Clean
|$870
|$1,205
|$1,389
|Average
|$653
|$910
|$1,049
|Rough
|$435
|$615
|$708
Estimated values
2001 Audi A6 2.8 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,154
|$2,573
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,919
|$2,292
|Average
|$927
|$1,449
|$1,730
|Rough
|$618
|$979
|$1,168
Estimated values
2001 Audi A6 2.8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$1,744
|$2,025
|Clean
|$1,099
|$1,553
|$1,804
|Average
|$824
|$1,173
|$1,362
|Rough
|$549
|$792
|$919
Estimated values
2001 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,333
|$2,702
|Clean
|$1,483
|$2,079
|$2,407
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,570
|$1,817
|Rough
|$742
|$1,060
|$1,227
Estimated values
2001 Audi A6 2.8 Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$965
|$1,347
|$1,560
|Clean
|$858
|$1,200
|$1,389
|Average
|$643
|$906
|$1,049
|Rough
|$429
|$612
|$708