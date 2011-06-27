Estimated values
2009 Audi A5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,839
|$8,217
|$9,681
|Clean
|$5,336
|$7,498
|$8,814
|Average
|$4,330
|$6,061
|$7,079
|Rough
|$3,324
|$4,625
|$5,345
Estimated values
2009 Audi A5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,991
|$8,575
|$10,164
|Clean
|$5,474
|$7,826
|$9,254
|Average
|$4,442
|$6,326
|$7,433
|Rough
|$3,410
|$4,826
|$5,611