Used 2009 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews

Audi a5 3.2L Burns a lot of OIL seamus666 , 04/19/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have an Audi A5 and it was great until i hit about 35K miles and it started to burn a quarte of oil every 1,000 miles and sometimes i even get 1,400 miles. I am extremly suprised since i drive mostly freeway and do nto drive it very hard. My local dealer agreed with me that this was B.S. but Audi USA refuses to fix it so beware of thsi when lookinng to purchase this car and it is my understadnign that the 2.0Liter needs oil every 850 miles. Report Abuse

2009 A5 S-line Patrick , 08/13/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Exceptional car. Other than having to buy new tires at 17000 miles, I've had no complaints and a million complements. Good performance, good gas mileage, great handling and outstanding looks. Definitely not another BMW or G-car clone! Report Abuse

3 year update appetites , 12/18/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful my 2009 Audi A5 3.2 manual has been just about flawless. smooth, sexy, quiet and enough performance to make me smile. Have the premium, technology, bang and olufson, side assist and ride select, so it is loaded. Averaging 23-25 mph wnter and summer imn all around driving, 28+ on a trip. Still getting gawked at as it is one of the most beautiful cars on the road. Only one warranty repair in 33,000 miles, a door sensor for keyless entry was replaced. By far the best overall car I've owned in my 67 years Report Abuse

Happy A5 owner appetites1 , 09/27/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have all the toys in this car, have driven 7000 miles to date. Owned many cars in my 50 years of driving and this is by far the best. Enough performance and great quiet and comfort. Very smooth in every way. Getting 25+ mpg with no problems to date. If I could build it myself I would trade the mmi for touch screen nav, make the manual a little tighter shifting, but overall the best ride my wife and I ever had! Report Abuse