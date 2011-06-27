Used 2000 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews
Bad luck or actual crap of a vehicle
We bought this car for my kid. The car had 121k miles which isn't much from the reviews I have read on this vehicle. But,after owning it for less than 2 weeks it was in the shop. 4 months later, I stuck over three grand into this vehicle and it won't stop breaking. It seems like as soon as I fix one thing, another one breaks. I am ready to take it to auction.
Awesome, but high cost of ownership
This was the most luxurious and fastest car I ever owned. I previously came from a Jetta that didnt have traction control. Minnesota winters suck so I thought id try out the Audi A4 Quattro. Handled like a beast! I had to sell to pay for college, but I had hose leak which caused an annoying serpentine belt squeak. Found out from the new owner that the front axel snapped and blew out the motor mount, very unfortunate. had 137k IF youre gonna buy one, get the carfax, and make sure timing belt, water pump, suspension drag link and CV boot and all that have been inspected or replaced! the 00' was the most reliable model in my opinion.
Best car I've ever owned!
2nd owner of a Audi factory specialty built 1999 A4 with all 2000 model year toys like nav, xenon, recaro seats, ESP. Best car I've ever owned! Only two dislikes and they are minor. Otherwise a very solid car that I've driven throughout Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Holland and France. I definitely recommend a 2000 Audi A4 Quattro, and would also say to buy winter tires and summer tires then rotate to avoid AWD tire issues.
It is what it is...
When you buy an Audi you have to accept it for what it is. My 2000 A4 1.8 Front Track has 150,000 as of yesterday. I've put 65,000 on it in my 5 years of ownership. Right now the dash is lit up like a Christmas tree, but rather than be obsessed with those lights, I just keep on driving. I think people should stop trying to keep the 'check engine' light out and just accept the fact that Audis have issues. However, that doesn't prevent them from being an outstanding car. My Audi at 150,000 has many issues, but it also starts, stops, and gets me where I need to go. It's fun and has always been dependable.
Don't buy this car
I bought my Audi A4 1.8T in 2000 new. Over the last 7 years of ownership (and 69,000 miles) I have had to replace different sensors on the engine 7 different times, the last, just 2 weeks ago at $700 for two oxygen sensors. Just 4 days later I was in Audi service again for a hose that needed to be ordered, and a total of $170 would be needed. I was so mad I sent my Audi to the used car auction. I also had to replace brake pads every 11,000 miles. I thought this was also unreasonable. I averaged between $800 and $1,000 a year for maintenance and have decided this car is not worth owning.
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2000 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4