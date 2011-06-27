Estimated values
2000 Audi A4 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$685
|$1,292
|$1,624
|Clean
|$604
|$1,141
|$1,434
|Average
|$441
|$839
|$1,055
|Rough
|$278
|$538
|$675
Estimated values
2000 Audi A4 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$1,435
|$1,678
|Clean
|$879
|$1,267
|$1,482
|Average
|$642
|$932
|$1,090
|Rough
|$405
|$597
|$698
Estimated values
2000 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,391
|$1,624
|Clean
|$854
|$1,228
|$1,434
|Average
|$624
|$903
|$1,055
|Rough
|$394
|$579
|$675
Estimated values
2000 Audi A4 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,665
|$1,952
|Clean
|$1,008
|$1,471
|$1,724
|Average
|$736
|$1,082
|$1,268
|Rough
|$465
|$693
|$812
Estimated values
2000 Audi A4 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$1,727
|$2,011
|Clean
|$1,071
|$1,526
|$1,776
|Average
|$782
|$1,122
|$1,306
|Rough
|$494
|$719
|$836
Estimated values
2000 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,268
|$1,975
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,118
|$1,744
|$2,086
|Average
|$816
|$1,283
|$1,534
|Rough
|$515
|$822
|$982