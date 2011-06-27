  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,710$15,310$17,505
Clean$11,990$14,424$16,462
Average$10,551$12,654$14,375
Rough$9,111$10,883$12,288
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,441$15,987$18,141
Clean$12,680$15,062$17,059
Average$11,158$13,213$14,897
Rough$9,635$11,364$12,735
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,806$14,331$16,460
Clean$11,138$13,502$15,479
Average$9,800$11,844$13,517
Rough$8,463$10,187$11,555
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,050$14,411$16,407
Clean$11,368$13,578$15,429
Average$10,003$11,911$13,473
Rough$8,638$10,244$11,518
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,741$18,737$22,096
Clean$13,906$17,653$20,779
Average$12,237$15,486$18,145
Rough$10,567$13,319$15,511
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,757$13,310$15,462
Clean$10,147$12,540$14,541
Average$8,929$11,001$12,698
Rough$7,711$9,461$10,854
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,895$14,726$17,110
Clean$11,221$13,874$16,091
Average$9,874$12,171$14,051
Rough$8,527$10,468$12,012
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,531$13,918$15,935
Clean$10,878$13,113$14,985
Average$9,571$11,503$13,086
Rough$8,265$9,894$11,186
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Acura TL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Acura TL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,147 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,540 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Acura TL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,147 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,540 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Acura TL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Acura TL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,147 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,540 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Acura TL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Acura TL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Acura TL ranges from $7,711 to $15,462, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Acura TL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.