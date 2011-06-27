Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,710
|$15,310
|$17,505
|Clean
|$11,990
|$14,424
|$16,462
|Average
|$10,551
|$12,654
|$14,375
|Rough
|$9,111
|$10,883
|$12,288
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,441
|$15,987
|$18,141
|Clean
|$12,680
|$15,062
|$17,059
|Average
|$11,158
|$13,213
|$14,897
|Rough
|$9,635
|$11,364
|$12,735
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,806
|$14,331
|$16,460
|Clean
|$11,138
|$13,502
|$15,479
|Average
|$9,800
|$11,844
|$13,517
|Rough
|$8,463
|$10,187
|$11,555
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,050
|$14,411
|$16,407
|Clean
|$11,368
|$13,578
|$15,429
|Average
|$10,003
|$11,911
|$13,473
|Rough
|$8,638
|$10,244
|$11,518
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,741
|$18,737
|$22,096
|Clean
|$13,906
|$17,653
|$20,779
|Average
|$12,237
|$15,486
|$18,145
|Rough
|$10,567
|$13,319
|$15,511
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,757
|$13,310
|$15,462
|Clean
|$10,147
|$12,540
|$14,541
|Average
|$8,929
|$11,001
|$12,698
|Rough
|$7,711
|$9,461
|$10,854
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,895
|$14,726
|$17,110
|Clean
|$11,221
|$13,874
|$16,091
|Average
|$9,874
|$12,171
|$14,051
|Rough
|$8,527
|$10,468
|$12,012
Estimated values
2013 Acura TL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,531
|$13,918
|$15,935
|Clean
|$10,878
|$13,113
|$14,985
|Average
|$9,571
|$11,503
|$13,086
|Rough
|$8,265
|$9,894
|$11,186