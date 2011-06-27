Used 2013 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
2013 TL SH-AWD Tech package (Black on Black)
Incredible value for the money and also exhilarating performance. The car is beautiful inside and out. I waited until October and got the AWD and Tech package TL for the same price as a base model! I tend to keep my cars for many years (buying, not leasing). Down the road, the maintenance and repair costs of Acura's competitors would prove prohibitive in comparison. Order all the features this car includes with the tech package and the TL's competitor's price goes way out of this ball park.
After searching many I chose TL
I test drove BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Acura, volvo, Audi, Cadillac, Hyundai and a few others before making my final decision. I honestly didn't consider Acura a luxury brand until I drove one! I narrowed it down to Lexus ES and Acura as both offered the best deal for the money. I am tall so BMW, mercedes and audi were cramped. After test driving the Acura TL several times I was hooked. The acceleration, interior styling and cabin room were second to none. The sound system is tremendous, and the Technology package works with ease. My dealership experience at Mungenast was the best dealership experience I have ever had when buying a car. Had the car for 3 months and no problems to report so far.
Relative Bargain
Regardless if you like the exterior appearance or not, you can't deny that this is a luxury bargain. Match the features this car has to the equivalent BMW or Audi and you're looking at 10 grand higher. And that may not be including AWD. Performance, comfort, features, quality, transmission, and overall satisfaction couldn't be better. Not that it's a bad thing, but if you're looking for an AWD sedan with a manual transmission, this is your only option. Note: I've only owned my TL for a short time. If I experience anything like the other reviewer on here did then I will update my review. As for now, I couldn't be happier.
Worth Every Dollar!
I'm uncertain if people are trying to compare this car to a Ferrari or to their 1974 Gremlin at times. For what this car was designed for it is amazing. Superior comfort, amazingly refined lines, cornering like a race car, and get up and go that doesn't like to sit at 25-35 MPH. Quick stopping, average MPG, and definitely a head turner. The sound system? Well after hearing DVD Audio with DTS 5.1, the XM sounds like AM. Love this car so much I don't want to get out of it!
Amazing car for the price.
I have had this car for a couple months after trading in a S5 for a more family orented sedan. I looked into the A6, and Lexus's but felt they were to pricey, when a collegue told me to look into the TL. I was shocked when I looked into the price on the fully loaded TL AWD compared to the the comparible lexus(Power wise) and A6 (size and power), A4 was to weak of an engine. The sticker might have been 46k but I was offered the car for 40,650 + 1,500 cash for trading in the car. The car was great inside and outside styling was much improved over the 2009-2011. The car drives smooth, tech features are great, and AWD works extreamly well in the NE winter.
