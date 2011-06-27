  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(212)
2003 Acura RSX Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High-revving Type-S engine, plenty of standard equipment, nimble handling.
  • Modest torque output, tight rear-seat headroom.
List Price Range
$4,899 - $6,995
Used RSX for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

With an overall feeling of refinement, and exemplary steering, Acura's RSX is a car you can drive to work every day and still cut loose in over the weekend.

2003 Highlights

Other than a new color, Redondo Red Pearl, there are no changes to the RSX in its sophomore year. Available from the dealer, however, is a new "Factory Performance" package that adds high-performance suspension components, better brakes, larger wheels and tires and a body kit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura RSX.

5(84%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
212 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Baby Acura for the Win!
Steve,08/06/2015
2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car to replace a gas hog (Mustang GT) for college. My job is roughly an hour and a half away and I needed something decently efficient on gas that didn't have the price tag of a Prius, and could still do the work and school trips on one tank. I came across one of these on a local craigslist and haven't had any regrets. It's one of the only Acura's (to my knowledge) that doesn't require premium gas or spark knock if you put regular gas in it. It usually does in the mid 20's mpg in the city and high 20's if not low 30's mpg on the highway. As long as you don't stomp on the gas pedal this car will do amazing no matter where you drive it; which was one of the selling points for me. The only downsides to this car come when you have to either replace belts, headlight bulbs, headlights or taillights. Because the car is so small, space under the hood is in short supply; therefore things like belts typically mean removing the entire front bumper to replace. The headlight bulbs (usually for the passenger headlight) also require removal of the entire bumper, which means you'll need to schedule some time aside for certain "simple" projects. If you need to take an entire headlight or taillight out of the car, the bumpers need to be removed completely as well since the retaining bolts are underneath the headlights and taillights. Besides those downfalls, the car is amazing. If you can find a type-s (200+hp) and don't mind driving a stick, those are the way to go. If a manual transmission isn't your thing the base models still have a good amount of kick to them (150+hp), and parts for these cars are extremely easy to find and aren't a whole lot of money either. Update 2018: I've had this car for 5 years now, and I have only had to do normal maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, tires, brakes, etc.). This car has never once broken down, or had any issues even in severe winters. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made, and completely explains why you still see so many of these cars on the road.
A great little car
mjl73187,09/08/2013
This is truly a little gem of a car. I've had mine for over four years, put almost 50,000 miles on it, driven it three times round-trip from Connecticut to Arkansas, driven it around the mean streets of Brooklyn. It never lets me down. I've driven it at 80+ mph with all my worldly possessions (including an antique desk) crammed in the back and STILL gotten 34 mpg. I'll drive it until the wheels fall off, unless I need something with four doors.
Amazing Car! Never want to drive anything else
Erica,10/21/2015
Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Bought my RSX in 2009 with 50,000 miles and now in 2015 has 135,000 and drives like new. I have only done regular maintenance (oil change, breaks ect) Thought that it may be time to drive something newer so I test drove a TSX (2012)and ILX (2016)but prefer my RSX over them both. The RSX has great reliability, has never let me down. They are fast and hug to the road with impeccable handling. Love the simple design of the interior, comfortable bucket seats. Awesome sound system! The heat and AC work better in my car then most new cars I have been in which is impressive given my RSX is 12 years old. Know someone with the same car as me that has 336,000 miles on their RSX hope to be driving mine for that long as I haven't found anything that compares. Absolutely love this car!!!
Best Sport Compact Car in its Class
JayJayPG,11/18/2010
I've owned my 03 Type S for over 6 years and will most likely be keeping this car for another 6+ years. It really is the best all around FWD sport compact car out there. I always get complements on it's appearance due to the A-Spec package mine was installed with from the factory (body kit, rear wing, aluminum shift knob, sport suspension, 17" wheels). I have never had a major mechanical problem with this car and it still drives like it did 6 years/50,000 miles ago. The only issue I have ever had with my RSX- S is a squeaky/notchy clutch pedal (which is easily remedied by spraying white lithium grease on the master cylinder pushrod).
See all 212 reviews of the 2003 Acura RSX
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Acura RSX

Used 2003 Acura RSX Overview

The Used 2003 Acura RSX is offered in the following submodels: RSX Type-S, RSX Hatchback. Available styles include Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A), 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Acura RSX?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Acura RSX trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Acura RSX Base is priced between $4,899 and$4,899 with odometer readings between 162206 and162206 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Acura RSX Type-S is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 123285 and123285 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Acura RSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Acura RSX for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2003 RSXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,899 and mileage as low as 123285 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Acura RSX.

Can't find a used 2003 Acura RSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RSX for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,516.

Find a used Acura for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,148.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RSX for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,707.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Acura RSX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

