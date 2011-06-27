1993 Acura Integra Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
An LS Special model is introduced to the Integra lineup. Standard leather upholstery, rear spoiler and bigger tires make this midlevel Integra attractive to luxury-oriented buyers. An improved warranty boosts coverage to four years/45,000 miles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Acura Integra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dohc vtec,09/27/2010
this car runs like power of dream.fast and quick.one of the rarest acura on the streets and collector.
Chrissie,12/02/2010
i got this car right before i had my baby girl...thought a good gas-mileage hatchback was a smart buy to help with saving money while getting around...i read a post about the head- gasket...well...same here...the baby's rear-facing infant seat barely fits in the back...no cupholders...now im looking to sell the car and get a different one...:(
kp,11/04/2005
I bought this vehicle new in 1993. I have had very few problems with it. The only problems that I have had have been normal maintenance. I would highly recommend it.
SEP,08/14/2007
I bought my Integra in '96 with 40,000 miles on it and have added 120,000 to it since. Outstanding car, always reliable. Looks great, drives great. I only had to have it towed once, and that was because of a mistake the repair shop made that morning (an a/c belt was installed improperly). It hasn't been without it's problems, but nothing unusual for the age of the car. I can jump in it and take a road trip without thinking twice. I'd buy another one in a minute.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
