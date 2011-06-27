  1. Home
1993 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

An LS Special model is introduced to the Integra lineup. Standard leather upholstery, rear spoiler and bigger tires make this midlevel Integra attractive to luxury-oriented buyers. An improved warranty boosts coverage to four years/45,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Acura Integra.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

93 acura gs-r
dohc vtec,09/27/2010
this car runs like power of dream.fast and quick.one of the rarest acura on the streets and collector.
not for babies with carseats and stuff!
Chrissie,12/02/2010
i got this car right before i had my baby girl...thought a good gas-mileage hatchback was a smart buy to help with saving money while getting around...i read a post about the head- gasket...well...same here...the baby's rear-facing infant seat barely fits in the back...no cupholders...now im looking to sell the car and get a different one...:(
93 Integra
kp,11/04/2005
I bought this vehicle new in 1993. I have had very few problems with it. The only problems that I have had have been normal maintenance. I would highly recommend it.
Best car I've ever owned
SEP,08/14/2007
I bought my Integra in '96 with 40,000 miles on it and have added 120,000 to it since. Outstanding car, always reliable. Looks great, drives great. I only had to have it towed once, and that was because of a mistake the repair shop made that morning (an a/c belt was installed improperly). It hasn't been without it's problems, but nothing unusual for the age of the car. I can jump in it and take a road trip without thinking twice. I'd buy another one in a minute.
See all 25 reviews of the 1993 Acura Integra
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1993 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Acura Integra

Used 1993 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1993 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include GS-R 2dr Hatchback, LS 2dr Hatchback, LS Special 2dr Hatchback, RS 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Hatchback, GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Acura Integra?

