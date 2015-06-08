Used 2003 Acura RSX for Sale Near Me
17 listings
2003 Acura RSX63,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 123,285 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- used
2003 Acura RSX133,478 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 180,812 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- used
2004 Acura RSX176,423 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- used
2002 Acura RSX172,282 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
- 145,113 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,777
- used
2002 Acura RSX164,664 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250
- used
2004 Acura RSX196,393 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,989
- 101,962 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,150
- 149,291 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 131,333 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,877
- 177,923 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- used
2006 Acura RSX145,988 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,750
- 109,569 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
- 94,813 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,888
- used
2006 Acura RSXNot ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,416
Consumer Reviews for the Acura RSX
Overall Consumer Rating4.8212 Reviews
Steve,08/06/2015
2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car to replace a gas hog (Mustang GT) for college. My job is roughly an hour and a half away and I needed something decently efficient on gas that didn't have the price tag of a Prius, and could still do the work and school trips on one tank. I came across one of these on a local craigslist and haven't had any regrets. It's one of the only Acura's (to my knowledge) that doesn't require premium gas or spark knock if you put regular gas in it. It usually does in the mid 20's mpg in the city and high 20's if not low 30's mpg on the highway. As long as you don't stomp on the gas pedal this car will do amazing no matter where you drive it; which was one of the selling points for me. The only downsides to this car come when you have to either replace belts, headlight bulbs, headlights or taillights. Because the car is so small, space under the hood is in short supply; therefore things like belts typically mean removing the entire front bumper to replace. The headlight bulbs (usually for the passenger headlight) also require removal of the entire bumper, which means you'll need to schedule some time aside for certain "simple" projects. If you need to take an entire headlight or taillight out of the car, the bumpers need to be removed completely as well since the retaining bolts are underneath the headlights and taillights. Besides those downfalls, the car is amazing. If you can find a type-s (200+hp) and don't mind driving a stick, those are the way to go. If a manual transmission isn't your thing the base models still have a good amount of kick to them (150+hp), and parts for these cars are extremely easy to find and aren't a whole lot of money either. Update 2018: I've had this car for 5 years now, and I have only had to do normal maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, tires, brakes, etc.). This car has never once broken down, or had any issues even in severe winters. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made, and completely explains why you still see so many of these cars on the road.
