Used 2003 Acura RSX for Sale Near Me

AutoTrend & Trucks - Fredericksburg / Virginia

Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified . Please feel free to ask question. If you need Carfax we will email it to you. Its very well-maintained by previous owner.. Its below Kbb value to make a quick sale. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model ,miles or condition. We WELL-COME every one.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4DC53083C000170

Stock: ATT1503

Certified Pre-Owned: No