Used 2003 Acura RSX for Sale Near Me

17 listings
RSX Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Acura RSX
    used

    2003 Acura RSX

    63,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2003 Acura RSX Type-S
    used

    2003 Acura RSX Type-S

    123,285 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura RSX
    used

    2003 Acura RSX

    133,478 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX Type-S in Red
    used

    2002 Acura RSX Type-S

    180,812 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RSX
    used

    2004 Acura RSX

    176,423 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX
    used

    2002 Acura RSX

    172,282 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX Type-S in White
    used

    2002 Acura RSX Type-S

    145,113 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,777

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX
    used

    2002 Acura RSX

    164,664 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RSX
    used

    2004 Acura RSX

    196,393 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,989

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    101,962 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,150

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX Type-S in Black
    used

    2005 Acura RSX Type-S

    149,291 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    131,333 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,877

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX in Red
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    177,923 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Acura RSX

    145,988 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX Type-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Acura RSX Type-S

    109,569 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX Type-S in Black
    used

    2006 Acura RSX Type-S

    94,813 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX
    used

    2006 Acura RSX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,416

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RSX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RSX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8212 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 212 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (0%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Baby Acura for the Win!
Steve,08/06/2015
2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car to replace a gas hog (Mustang GT) for college. My job is roughly an hour and a half away and I needed something decently efficient on gas that didn't have the price tag of a Prius, and could still do the work and school trips on one tank. I came across one of these on a local craigslist and haven't had any regrets. It's one of the only Acura's (to my knowledge) that doesn't require premium gas or spark knock if you put regular gas in it. It usually does in the mid 20's mpg in the city and high 20's if not low 30's mpg on the highway. As long as you don't stomp on the gas pedal this car will do amazing no matter where you drive it; which was one of the selling points for me. The only downsides to this car come when you have to either replace belts, headlight bulbs, headlights or taillights. Because the car is so small, space under the hood is in short supply; therefore things like belts typically mean removing the entire front bumper to replace. The headlight bulbs (usually for the passenger headlight) also require removal of the entire bumper, which means you'll need to schedule some time aside for certain "simple" projects. If you need to take an entire headlight or taillight out of the car, the bumpers need to be removed completely as well since the retaining bolts are underneath the headlights and taillights. Besides those downfalls, the car is amazing. If you can find a type-s (200+hp) and don't mind driving a stick, those are the way to go. If a manual transmission isn't your thing the base models still have a good amount of kick to them (150+hp), and parts for these cars are extremely easy to find and aren't a whole lot of money either. Update 2018: I've had this car for 5 years now, and I have only had to do normal maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, tires, brakes, etc.). This car has never once broken down, or had any issues even in severe winters. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made, and completely explains why you still see so many of these cars on the road.
Report abuse
