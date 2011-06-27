  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1990 Acura Integra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car

1990 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Integra for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$788 - $1,834
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Integra is redesigned. The five-door hatchback is replaced by a sedan and a two-door hatchback continues. Horsepower and torque figures are up for this entry-level Acura, but so is weight. Suspension upgrades improve handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Acura Integra.

5(69%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Pretty Good Car
David,08/23/2010
It's had fewer problems than other cars we've owned. I've done most of the work on it myself. One major problem was that it wouldn't start when hot. After checking on the Internet for a while, I fixed it at no cost by re-soldering a cracked solder joint in the main relay. Another problem was that one couldn't immediately remove the ignition key after starting the car. Again, the Internet came to the rescue and I had to clean the transmission lever electrical contacts (a lot of screws to remove to get to it). The ignition switch failed but got fixed by cleaning and lubing the contacts. A lot of work getting to it. Other problems were mostly like this, little cost but some work needed.
BEEN IN THE FAMILY SINCE NEW
bigbearhunter,02/25/2013
My mom bought a 1990 acura integra GS in the summer of 1989. I had never seen anything like it. It was small and sleek and yet so nimble. I wanted it. .. ten years later. I got it. I always thought I'd only have it for a few years, and that turned into 13. Now it's old now and cosmetically falling apart, but the second you turn the key and take off, all the scuffs, scratches and dings disappear. It's the most fun I've ever had driving a car. It's like a cross fit champion wearing an awkward and ill fitting suit. It's time for me to finally move on. But this car never required anything but replacement parts that couldn't last the 250k miles I put on it. Most reliable car I've ever owned.
Breaking up is hard to do
Sherry in Cambridge,01/14/2010
I'm trying to find a new home for my 20 year old car with 230K miles. I love this car and wish I could buy a new one. Mine really is succumbing to the hard life in New England and I think I just have to let it go to the great racetrack in the sky.
Never die
joe ponce,03/20/2010
With over 250,000 miles on it i drove it from California to Texas with no problems. didn't think i would buy a car and have it forever.
See all 45 reviews of the 1990 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Acura Integra

Used 1990 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1990 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include LS 2dr Hatchback, GS 4dr Sedan, RS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Hatchback, LS 4dr Sedan, and RS 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Acura Integra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Acura Integras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Acura Integra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Acura Integra.

Can't find a used 1990 Acura Integras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Integra for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,167.

Find a used Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Integra for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,692.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Acura Integra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Integra lease specials

Related Used 1990 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles