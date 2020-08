Used 2004 Acura RSX for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLUE exterior and BLACK Leather interior .Features include:--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options 110-amp alternator 12-volt maintenance-free battery 13.2 gallon fuel tank Anti-theft engine immobilizer Carpeted floor mats Direct ignition system Door storage compartments Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system Dual pwr heated mirrors Dual trip meters Front wheel drive Front/rear 5-mph bumpers Front/rear crumple zones Galvanized body panels Halogen headlights Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass Maintenance interval reminder Overhead map lights Rear window defroster w/timer Rear window wiper/washer Remote fuel filler door release Theft deterrent system 2.0L DOHC PGM-FI 16 valve i-VTEC 4-cyl engine 110000-mile tune-up interval 5-speed Sequential SportShift automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control Automatic transmission interlock features Independent Control Link MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Independent compact double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar Front/rear gas pressurized shock absorbers w/progressive valve P205/55R16 all-season high-performance Michelin MXM4 tires 16 x 6.5 5-spoke cast alloy wheels Variable pwr torque-sensing rack-and-pinion steering 4-wheel disc brakes (vented front) Chip-resistant rocker panels Pwr moonroof Intermittent front wipers w/mist feature Driver seat lumbar support adjustment Driver & front passenger seat back pockets 50/50 split fold-down rear seatbacks Center console w/dual cup holders & hidden sliding storage tray Metallic-face gauges Pwr windows-inc: illuminated switches driver auto up/down w/auto-reverse Automatic climate control system w/micron air filtration AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: anti-theft feature (6) speakers clock Rear in-glass printed antenna (2) 12-volt accessory pwr outlets Driver & front passenger visor vanity mirrors Driver & front passenger side airbag supplemental restraint system w/front seat passenger occupant height & position sensors Front/rear 3-point seatbelts Dual front shoulder & lap belt pretensioners Rear child seat tether anchors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4DC54854S006214

Stock: 2el45t9

Certified Pre-Owned: No