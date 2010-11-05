Used 2004 Acura RSX for Sale Near Me

Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida

**** GREAT SELLING SMALL LUXURY BRAND *** COLD AC *** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS *** 5 SPEED MANUEL PROJECT CAR *** FULLY SERVICED AND DEALER INSPECTED CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, NEW BRAKES, 2 KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, NON SMOKER, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, 2D Coupe, 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTEC, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, FWD, Taffeta White, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4DC53862C021717

Stock: C021717T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020