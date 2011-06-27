2005 Acura RSX Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- High-revving Type-S engine, nimble handling, sharp steering, clean interior design, plenty of standard equipment.
- Modest torque output, tight rear-seat headroom, forgettable exterior design.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,212 - $8,371
Used RSX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With an overall feeling of refinement, and exemplary steering, Acura's RSX is a car you can drive to work everyday and still cut loose in it over the weekend.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, the RSX receives a number of changes. Horsepower for the Type-S is bumped up to 210, thanks to new high-performance camshafts, a larger intake duct, large diameter exhaust pipe and a high-flow catalytic converter. The six-speed transmission on the Type-S gets a lower final drive ratio and carbon synchronizers (instead of brass) on fifth and sixth gears for a smoother shift feel. Suspension upgrades on all models include a 7mm lower ride height, revised stabilizer bars and inversely wound springs. The steering and braking systems have been refined for better feel and response, and the Type-S gets a larger diameter front strut tower brace and 17-inch wheels. Front and rear fascias have also been redesigned, along with the side sills, grille, headlamps and taillamps. The Type-S gets a rear spoiler, as well. Inside, you'll find new deeply bolstered seats with thicker cushioning and new trim accents. Overall body rigidity has increased by 15 percent in front and 21 percent in the rear.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Acura RSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CaliPatriot88,07/21/2010
I drove the Honda Integra when I was in Japan and loved it so much I bought the USDM version the RSX. I couldn't afford the type s though so I bought the luxury base model. A great car fast and nimble on the highway, it loves going fast and loves taking corners. Great on gas, run on premium and you'll get some faster acceleration out of it.
nateprice,10/04/2013
Bought it off the lot in 2005. Have had it for 193000 miles. The only thing I've had to replace is the rear calipers which siezed up at 150,000 miles. Still have the original clutch. No other repair costs. And I drive this thing HARD... Brakes last, tires last, amazing gas mileage. 5 spd manual is fun, 160 hp engine could be a bit beefier. Type S isn't that much faster and requires premium. Friend has type s, He barely accelerates faster up to 60 mph. From 60+ the Type S really accelerates better. Handles amazing! Take turns fast with confidence and ease. Steering is responsive
Matthew M.,03/24/2006
I've owned the RSX S-Type since Dec 1, 04. I took my wife's TSX in for an oil change and test drove the RSX while I was waiting. I went back the next day and bought the RSX. The general manager asked who the car was for. I said for me, do you think I'm too old (55 at the time). I love it. It is by far the most fun car to drive I have ever had and the most sporty. The sport does add a much stiffer suspension than some may like but for handling you can't beat it. It loves the on ramps to the interstate and the faster you drive it the better it sticks. The higher the revs the better and it will fly in the higher rev range. Best car in this class for the money, period.
dendron,09/03/2006
What a shame Acura has decided to discontinue this model beyond 2006! The RSX -- especially the Type-S -- is major bang for the buck. Grab one before they're gone. I owned a 2002 Type-S, which I loved, until the refinements of the 2005-06 were introduced... then I had to trade. My 2005 is a noticeable improvement over the earlier varsion. A very nice blend of luxury, economy, and performance for under $25K. Several reviewers have complained about the rough ride. This is primarily due to the crappy Michelin touring (M+S) tires Acura shackles this car with from the factory. An upgrade to a set of oversized General UHP summer tires TOTALLY transformed this car for me. BIG difference!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Acura RSX features & specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the RSX
Related Used 2005 Acura RSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX