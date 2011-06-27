1992 Acura Integra Review
1992 Highlights
A minor facelift and more horsepower are the only changes for the '92 Integra. A GS-R performance model is introduced with a 160 horsepower VTEC engine.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mugen13,04/24/2002
Car shakes a lot causing body panels to rattle, but thats probably due to the 3 frontal accidents and the one rear end accident. We had to change the oil pump at 85k miles and the transmission is starting to slip. BUt this is due to lack of needed transmission fluid. OEM speakers sound pretty good.
Kane,12/08/2009
Bought this car used with 260,000 km's on it, drove it for 2 years and all I had to do was change the oil and put gas in it. Amazingly reliable car. This thing will run forEVER. Handles great, got 27-32 mpg no matter how hard I drove it. A/C stopped working but that was no big deal.
DA9,10/27/2005
This was my second car, my first Acura. The build quality is great on the car. I bought it from a dealership with only 55,000 miles in 2004. Great reliability as long as you keep up with regular maintenence schedule. Unfortunately mine wasn't so I am playing catch up; although it has never left me stranded. Lots of mods available and classic Honda looks.
johnsonm,01/28/2004
Bought new, and haven't found anything that can replace it yet. Fun to drive, excellent reliability, still stylish looks.
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
