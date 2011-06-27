  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1992 Acura Integra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

1992 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Integra for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$704 - $1,637
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A minor facelift and more horsepower are the only changes for the '92 Integra. A GS-R performance model is introduced with a 160 horsepower VTEC engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Acura Integra.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gods chariot
Mugen13,04/24/2002
Car shakes a lot causing body panels to rattle, but thats probably due to the 3 frontal accidents and the one rear end accident. We had to change the oil pump at 85k miles and the transmission is starting to slip. BUt this is due to lack of needed transmission fluid. OEM speakers sound pretty good.
Definition of reliable
Kane,12/08/2009
Bought this car used with 260,000 km's on it, drove it for 2 years and all I had to do was change the oil and put gas in it. Amazingly reliable car. This thing will run forEVER. Handles great, got 27-32 mpg no matter how hard I drove it. A/C stopped working but that was no big deal.
Fun Car
DA9,10/27/2005
This was my second car, my first Acura. The build quality is great on the car. I bought it from a dealership with only 55,000 miles in 2004. Great reliability as long as you keep up with regular maintenence schedule. Unfortunately mine wasn't so I am playing catch up; although it has never left me stranded. Lots of mods available and classic Honda looks.
1992 Integra GS-R
johnsonm,01/28/2004
Bought new, and haven't found anything that can replace it yet. Fun to drive, excellent reliability, still stylish looks.
See all 40 reviews of the 1992 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1992 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Acura Integra

Used 1992 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1992 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include RS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Hatchback, GS 4dr Sedan, RS 2dr Hatchback, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, LS 2dr Hatchback, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Acura Integra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Acura Integras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Acura Integra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Acura Integra.

Can't find a used 1992 Acura Integras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Integra for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,498.

Find a used Acura for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Integra for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,479.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Acura Integra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Integra lease specials

Related Used 1992 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles