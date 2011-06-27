I purchased my Red Integra LS on April 12, 1996. It was my Birthday present to myself after my Prelude had been stolen. Im writing this in August of 2018. My Integra and I have been through so much together and she's always stuck by me through thick and thin. I live in So Cal. I remember shortly after I bought it, my friend and I went to Lake Havasu for Spring Break. If you've ever driven through Desert Center, you know the 2-lane highway of "up-downs" like a roller coaster. I didnt intend to but I looked at my speedometer and I was topped out around 130 MPH! Never driven that fast in my life and I should have been scared but it was so quiet and so smooth and so fun up, down, up, down. I was on cloud 9. Everywhere I went, everyone complimented me on my Integra. Taco Bell Drive-Thru, the girl goes, "OMG I LOVE your car!" In 2016, my Integra was stolen off my driveway in broad daylight. All of us were home at the time. The thief left the flathead screwdriver on the floorboard along with his t-shirt. Police found it 12 days later. My baby was virtually destroyed and they had opened all the windows and the moonroof during a rainstorm when they abandoned it. I wasnt going to let her go. I knew there was lots of work ahead both mechanically and to the soaked interior but I brought her home and she still sits on my driveway. Im fixing it up little by little as I am able. I could never part with it under these circumstances. I want her to be as beautiful as the day they stole it from me and I still dont know if Ill ever be able to let go. I love my Integra that much. Its the best car Ive ever owned. Ive had 3 in all ... all 3 have been Hondas, my Integra included. I cant imagine taking it to the junkyard. Such a huge part of me during great times in my life. I truly love that damn car. Ill never look at another car the same way. I wish it was 1996 again and we were both still young and turning heads! "I love you baby."

