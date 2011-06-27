  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1996 Acura Integra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

1996 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Integra for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,883 - $6,706
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Honda enjoys the distinction of landing luxury cars in the United States before any other Japanese automaker had even considered the idea. The Legend sedan, marketed under the Acura nameplate, was an interesting choice over domestic luxury sedans, and was an inexpensive and reliable alternative to European luxury marques. However, Honda couldn't expect to sell enough Legends to keep its new Acura franchise afloat, so engineers spruced up the Honda Civic platform and introduced the nimble Integra to compliment the bigger sedan in showrooms.

Since 1986, when the Integra debuted, it has garnered praise from a variety of automotive and consumer groups. Integras have always been sporty, practical, fun-to-drive, and reliable. Needless to say, they are popular cars with a wide demographic group. The current iteration, which is the third generation of the Integra, is no exception to this rule.

These sport coupes and sedans are quick and comfortable, with excellent build quality. Since 1994, they've sported swoopy, modern styling, featuring quad, circular headlamps. Unfortunately, the front fascia design is marred by a thick, black rubber molding between the edge of the hood and the fascia, and this cutline is painfully obvious on lighter-colored cars.

For 1996, Acura has given the Integra three new paint colors, new aluminum wheel and wheelcover designs, body color side moldings on LS models. Continuing from last year are dual airbags and antilock brakes, the latter available and standard on the LS, GS-R and Special Edition Integras only.

With Acura's legendary reliability, we recommend the Integra, particularly for those on a budget or in need of a set of sporty wheels. Starting at just over $16,000, the Integra offers cheap thrills and low repair bills.

1996 Highlights

All Integras get new wheel cover and alloy wheel designs this year, as well as green-tinted glass. LS models receive body-colored moldings. Three new colors can be applied to the 1996 Integra: pearls in red, green or black.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Acura Integra.

5(79%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great car
gdub,06/24/2005
Loved this car, recently sold it to upgrade to an RSX type S. Handled great, shifted great, and you can't get that 8000 RPM scream anywhere else. Also had lots of cargo space. I know lots of people dislike the 4-headlike look, but I'm not one of them.
Still Going Strong
ACIN,02/28/2004
Just another satisfied owner. With plenty of acceleration for fun or slipping through traffic, the GS-R is a car for drivers. I bought mine new eight years ago and I'm still satisfied. Following the standard maintenance recommendation (more or less), I haven't had a single problem in my 100K+ miles.
22 Years and Counting!
Liz Rivera,08/21/2018
LS 2dr Hatchback
I purchased my Red Integra LS on April 12, 1996. It was my Birthday present to myself after my Prelude had been stolen. Im writing this in August of 2018. My Integra and I have been through so much together and she's always stuck by me through thick and thin. I live in So Cal. I remember shortly after I bought it, my friend and I went to Lake Havasu for Spring Break. If you've ever driven through Desert Center, you know the 2-lane highway of "up-downs" like a roller coaster. I didnt intend to but I looked at my speedometer and I was topped out around 130 MPH! Never driven that fast in my life and I should have been scared but it was so quiet and so smooth and so fun up, down, up, down. I was on cloud 9. Everywhere I went, everyone complimented me on my Integra. Taco Bell Drive-Thru, the girl goes, "OMG I LOVE your car!" In 2016, my Integra was stolen off my driveway in broad daylight. All of us were home at the time. The thief left the flathead screwdriver on the floorboard along with his t-shirt. Police found it 12 days later. My baby was virtually destroyed and they had opened all the windows and the moonroof during a rainstorm when they abandoned it. I wasnt going to let her go. I knew there was lots of work ahead both mechanically and to the soaked interior but I brought her home and she still sits on my driveway. Im fixing it up little by little as I am able. I could never part with it under these circumstances. I want her to be as beautiful as the day they stole it from me and I still dont know if Ill ever be able to let go. I love my Integra that much. Its the best car Ive ever owned. Ive had 3 in all ... all 3 have been Hondas, my Integra included. I cant imagine taking it to the junkyard. Such a huge part of me during great times in my life. I truly love that damn car. Ill never look at another car the same way. I wish it was 1996 again and we were both still young and turning heads! "I love you baby."
I am in love with my car!!
LittleTibbs,07/08/2004
I bought my car, used, about six months ago. Coming from an '86 Toyota Celica, I feel absolutely spoiled in my Integra. The ride is smooth, the fuel economy fantastic, and even at 8 years old, the car is slick. I love the 32 mpg with all the driving I do, and the reliability keeps maintenance down to a minimum. Now, if I drive another car, I can really feel the difference-- I miss the get- up- and- go and quick turns I've become acustomed to in my car. I'll definitely stay with the Acuras!
See all 57 reviews of the 1996 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1996 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Acura Integra

Used 1996 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1996 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include Special Edition 2dr Hatchback, Special Edition 4dr Sedan, GS-R 4dr Sedan, RS 2dr Hatchback, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Hatchback, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Acura Integra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Acura Integras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Acura Integra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Acura Integra.

Can't find a used 1996 Acura Integras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Integra for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,170.

Find a used Acura for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Integra for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,710.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,898.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Acura Integra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Integra lease specials

Related Used 1996 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles