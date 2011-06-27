  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2001 Acura Integra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Type R model for the track, GS-R model for daily driving, hatchback utility, frugal with fuel, excellent reliability and resale value.
  • Aged dash design, creaky structure, poor road and wind isolation, funky styling.
Acura Integra for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An absolute gem back in 1994. Eight years is a long time to go without a major update, though. The Integra replacement can't come soon enough.

Vehicle overview

Yes, yes, we know that the Integra is long in the tooth and that an all-new model will be released in 2002. But don't disrespect the current model.

Since its introduction in 1994, the current Integra has provided many drivers -- young, old, male and female -- with a sporty, practical, reliable and enjoyable ride. Even 5-year-old Integras still look hot cruising the streets. And the Type R, reintroduced last year after a year's absence, is a bona fide road ripper. There aren't any other cars in the sport compact market with as much longevity, style or popularity.

So, despite being over the hill, the Integra is still a great car. And, just to freshen things up a little bit, this year's model gets standard carpeted floor mats and four new exterior colors. Also, an emergency trunk release has been added to the inside of the sedan's cargo area. Speaking of the sedan, those with a sense of history may want to pick one up in 2001. When the new Integra is released next year it will be available only as a three-door hatchback.

We've always praised the Integra for its thrilling drive. We've even gone so far as to call it one of the top-handling front-drivers in the world. The shifter is one of the best in the industry, with a shape that fits the hand perfectly and a relatively short throw between gears. With a fully independent four-wheel double-wishbone suspension, front and rear stabilizer bars and a thick steering wheel that gives excellent feedback about what's going on down below, the Integra offers nearly the same driving enjoyment you'd get from a BMW 3 Series -- if you had twice the money for the dealer, your insurance broker and the service center.

The base (on GS and LS trim levels) 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine produces an adequate, but not ripping 140 horsepower. For mega-thrills, the GS-R boasts a VTEC-enhanced 1.8-liter inline four that cranks out 170 horsepower and 128 foot-pounds of torque. When you run the gutsy Type R to 8,000 rpm, just short of its 8,500-rpm redline, it delivers a street-racer worthy 195 horsepower, mostly due to its hand-polished intake and exhaust ports and a high-flow exhaust system. It's this raw energy that has made the Type R a cult favorite with Japanese road rocket fans.

As part of Honda's larger family, you can also count on the Integra to provide excellent seating, good headroom, straightforward and functional ergonomics and exceptional build quality.

So what if it's an old design; it's one of the best cars ever produced.

2001 Highlights

Carpeted floor mats are newly standard, and an emergency trunk release is added to the inside of the sedan's cargo area. Four new colors round out the changes for 2001, Integra's final year before an all-new model debuts for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Acura Integra.

4.9
29 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Machine
TYPE R 01,06/19/2008
This vehicle is one of my favorite cars. I drive this vehicle like a race car. It performs when requested, accelerates with hesitation, and screams like a motorcycle! The car is very fun to drive especially when it reaches VTEC! The sound of the cross-over from normal cam lobes to higher lobes provides a exciting moment to enthusiast. Sit back in a nice and comfortable bucket seat, enjoy the gripping power assited by LSD and watch your tach as it reaches 8500 RPM. It is no V-8 but it performs like one!
Bulletproof
Gawain,03/04/2002
I have a 2000 GS-R Sedan. The only thing I do religiously is change the oil every 3000 miles. There's been nary a problem with this car and the longevity of its design is a testament to its outstanding quality. This car is a blast to drive. I love rowing the gears and the engine loves being revved to the limit (of course, as I do this so often, I rarely get more than 24MPG, but hwy can exceed 30MPG for long treks). Large gauges, sweet engines, easy control use. Honda built a great car!
Best first car ever!
xjennat,09/19/2011
Well actually my first car I purchased was a 1994 LS Integra. I had it for about a month till I got in an accident (not my fault) and my poor integra was totaled. It was pretty much devastating. About a month or two later I got my new 2001 LS integra w/ 92k miles and it's been a great upgrade. It's a little smoother to drive than my previous 94 but they were essentially the same. After the crash the only other car I wanted was another integra... My integra is so much fun to drive and it's the cutest little thing ever. It's perfect for a high school/college student who wants good looks and good MPG. I get about 25 city.
unbeatable
cglaw,08/03/2013
I have over 214,000 on my gsr and it still manages to just keep on going! I drive it hard and I admit it takes a few years to get used to having to push it to the limit, (at least for me, I'm 42 years old) but the car never fails to drive hard and be as reliable as heck! Small things are starting to go on some of the switches, everything works, but I have put some miles on it and it always starts in the morning and keeps on going. GREAT car for your teen to start driving on. I only wish the had made them longer.
See all 29 reviews of the 2001 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
More about the 2001 Acura Integra

Used 2001 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 2001 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan, Integra Type R. Available styles include GS-R 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), Type R 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), LS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GS-R 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

