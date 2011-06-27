  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(59)
1991 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No significant changes are made to the 1991 Integra.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Acura Integra.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Love it after 20 years
DRBroundtheworld,10/10/2010
After owning my car for 20 years and 141,000 miles it's still going strong and I'm still in love with it. I'm short (5'1") and this car fits me well - able to reach the clutch without chewing on the stearing wheel. Forsome reason I've replaced way too many muflers and brakes but maybe that's because I had the work done at Midas. Other than those expenses I've barely spent a dime on repairs except for starting this year. And it could be because it was involved in 2 accidents many years ago and the issues are just beginning to show over time. I still get great gas mileage and it's still peppy. I may hold onto this for another 20 years!
Excellent car! Excellent deal! Best $1000 I ever spent!
domcuch94,11/24/2013
Bought this car for $1000 off of a girl who lived down the road from me. Had 126K when I bought it, has 145K now and has been ultra reliable! Outside of normal maintenance like brakes, rotors, calipers, tires, exhaust, hatch supports, and oil changes. This thing has been fantastic! Only let me down once when the alternator went and I was stuck on the side of the highway. I had to get that replaced. But since then, has not left me stranded and it takes me everywhere so that's why I gave it a 5 for reliability. Very awesome car. Doesn't burn any oil, runs great, and hardly any rust on it! Will drive this car until the doors fall off!!
225,000 & Still Kicking
salb222,08/10/2005
This car is awesome. I've been the only owner for 13-plus years and I still get 27 MPG!! From fit and finish to exterior design to overall quality, this car lives up to its name-- Integrity. Best car I've ever owned. ABS lines were the only things outside of normal maintenance (e.g., clutch, timing belt, reg oil changes) that had to be replaced. Worth every penny and still runs like the day I bought it. Would have loved more power and a delayed-switch rear wiper, but other than that, can't complain.
Electrical problems galore
hienz1,11/02/2009
The Integrated Control Unit (not the car computer) behind the fuse panel shorted out. I had to replace the starter, battery, batt. cables, distributor, fuel injectors, the capacitors inside the ICU, starter switch, fuel pump relay, every single relay & fuse, blower motor & resistors. I built my own resistors because the stock ones kept breaking. The mounting tang for the blower motor fuse broke off, so I had to splice into one of the starter switch wires and connect it to the fuse. I had to jumper 2 of the terminals on the fuse panel with a blade-fuse holder to restore power to the stereo. I also changed the drive shafts & all struts, and I do my own brakes. Time 2 sell.
See all 59 reviews of the 1991 Acura Integra
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Acura Integra

Used 1991 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1991 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include LS Special 2dr Hatchback, GS 2dr Hatchback, GS 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, and RS 2dr Hatchback.

