Vehicle overview

When Acura came to be in 1986, it had two cars for sale: the Integra hatchback and Legend sedan. The Integra quickly became a favorite of driving enthusiasts and commuters alike; it was responsive and energetic while also being practical and relatively inexpensive.

Though the Acura car lineup has grown since then -- there are now six different models -- the sport hatchback lineage continues on with the RSX. True to form, this is one of the best sport hatchbacks currently available.

The base RSX serves quite adequately as a daily driver. It's easy to pilot and the large cargo area adds utility. In Type-S form, this Acura car is considerably more fun, though its exclusive six-speed manual transmission will put off potential buyers who are unwilling to shift gears themselves. Regardless of trim, the RSX is a front-drive sport hatchback you'll want to consider. Like other Honda and Acura products, it expertly blends performance, comfort and features into a package that costs less than most of the competition. If you're looking for a car that can do it all, the 2006 Acura RSX aims to please.