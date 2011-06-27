  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(94)
2006 Acura RSX Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High-revving Type-S engine, nimble handling, sharp steering, clean interior design, plenty of standard equipment.
  • Modest torque output, tight rear-seat headroom, forgettable exterior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an overall feeling of refinement, and exemplary steering, the 2006 Acura RSX is a car you can drive to work everyday and still cut loose in it over the weekend.

Vehicle overview

When Acura came to be in 1986, it had two cars for sale: the Integra hatchback and Legend sedan. The Integra quickly became a favorite of driving enthusiasts and commuters alike; it was responsive and energetic while also being practical and relatively inexpensive.

Though the Acura car lineup has grown since then -- there are now six different models -- the sport hatchback lineage continues on with the RSX. True to form, this is one of the best sport hatchbacks currently available.

The base RSX serves quite adequately as a daily driver. It's easy to pilot and the large cargo area adds utility. In Type-S form, this Acura car is considerably more fun, though its exclusive six-speed manual transmission will put off potential buyers who are unwilling to shift gears themselves. Regardless of trim, the RSX is a front-drive sport hatchback you'll want to consider. Like other Honda and Acura products, it expertly blends performance, comfort and features into a package that costs less than most of the competition. If you're looking for a car that can do it all, the 2006 Acura RSX aims to please.

2006 Acura RSX models

The Acura RSX two-door sport hatchback comes in two trim levels: base and Type-S. Both are well-equipped. With the base RSX, you get standard features such as 16-inch alloy wheels; automatic climate control; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; a power moonroof; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; and a CD player. These items, plus 17-inch wheels, stronger brakes, firmer suspension tuning, a rear spoiler and an in-dash six-disc CD changer come on the Type-S. Leather seats are also standard on the Type-S, and you can upgrade the base car's cloth with leather if you so desire.

2006 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the 2006 Acura RSX, although new SAE testing procedures have resulted in slightly lower horsepower ratings.

Performance & mpg

Both the RSX and RSX Type-S feature 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines. Like most Acura engines, they are smooth and high-revving. The base RSX puts out 155 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 139 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. For the Type-S, Acura tunes the engine to bring horsepower up to 201 (at 7,800 rpm) and 140 lb-ft of torque (at a lofty 7,000 rpm). Coupes like the Mustang and Tiburon GT provide considerably more low-end torque and, as such, are more tractable for city driving than the RSX, but both will have you paying more at the fuel pump. The base RSX comes equipped with either a five-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic transmission. The automatic features Acura's Sequential SportShift, a special mode that allows the driver to select individual gears quickly by moving the transmission lever into a special gate. The Type-S has an exclusive six-speed manual.

Safety

The Acura RSX comes with standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes and side airbags for front occupants. In government crash tests, the RSX received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact tests, it received four stars for front-occupant protection.

Driving

Neither engine offers an abundance of torque, and the Type-S motor, in particular, needs to be revved quite high in order to achieve maximum acceleration. The six-speed shifter, however, is quite exemplary in its feel and quickness. On curvy roads, the Type-S feels secure and buttoned down, though the base Acura car is still pretty sporty. The Acura's ride quality is a little on the stiff side compared to softer coupes like the Hyundai Tiburon and Scion tC, but those looking to add a dose of sport to their daily commute will not be disappointed. Bear in mind, though, that Honda's new Civic Si coupe can deliver comparable performance for a few thousand dollars less than the Acura RSX Type-S.

Interior

Drivers wanting to relax after strafing twisty roads should enjoy the RSX's driver-oriented cockpit, contemporary materials, easy-to-use automatic climate controls and large metallic-faced gauges. Front-seat occupants will be comfortable, but adults sitting in back will find headroom is lacking. The Acura RSX has 17.8 cubic feet of luggage space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Acura RSX.

5(86%)
4(9%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No problems at all
Thomas Daly,04/07/2015
Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Bought the car new and have only to replace the battery. 85,000 plus miles and no tune-up or plugs needed yet. Normal oil changes every 5,000 miles are my only expense so far other than a set of tires. Best car I have every owned - period!
This is no Honda Civic
Scotty,01/07/2010
I was pleasantly surprised by the cars handling and performance. It's a 5 speed Tiptronic automatic with a 2.0 L4 Vtec engine. The car also handles great and easy to make lane changes. Since the car is pretty light, it doesn't need a huge displacement engine to make it go fast, although a turbo would be nice aftermarket upgrade for those who had the type-s model. I don't usually like 4 cylinder engines, but this one is quite a bit larger than most (Most are 1.6 L). It's also quite a bit torquey for one as well (can get it to squeal on brisk acceleration). The '05/'06 Models have the upgraded lighting and wheels which give it more of a luxurious look then previous years.
Great Car
Brandon,04/12/2008
The RSX type S is a great all around car. The exterior looks awesome. Engine is great. Has plenty of power in the top end. The midrange suffers. Interior design is nice. It's a simple design, but I still like it. Sound system is great. I wouldn't change anything about it. Transmission is one of the best I've driven. Throws are quick and light. Great feel. Pedals are good for heel-toeing. Brakes are nice and strong. Seats are awful. They support you well but will hurt you after about an hour. This car feels nice and solid, is pretty fun to drive. Plenty of interior storage space. Hatch has plenty of room for luggage and other junk.
Great car overall
Honda Guy,02/09/2010
Great car overall. A few minor set backs. Water would leak into the rear taillights before update was performed. The sunroof is extremely loud and sends hurricane winds into the car when open since it opens outward and not into the body. Your rear passengers will hate that Special feature but its funny. Due to these cars stiff sport suspension they do rattle a lot since they are rough over bumps, small bumps are the worst. Now for the good stuff. By far the most fun car I've ever owned. Always fun, always exciting from day 1 to day 1275. The ride feels very stable and secure. Power: your friends won't believe its only a 4 cylinder. As a Honda employee for over 9 years this is a great car.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
