  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1999 Acura Integra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

1999 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great performance at an affordable price.
  • Cramped rear seat, dated appearance.
Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Integra for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$811 - $1,868
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Honda enjoys the distinction of landing luxury cars in the United States before any other Japanese automaker had even considered the idea. The Legend sedan, marketed under the Acura nameplate, was aninteresting choice over domestic luxury sedans, and was an inexpensive and reliable alternative to European luxury marques. However, Honda couldn't expect to sell enough Legends to keep its new Acura franchise afloat, so engineers spruced up the Honda Civic platform and introduced the nimble Integra to complement the bigger sedan in showrooms.

Since 1986, when the Integra debuted, it has garnered praise from a variety of automotive and consumer groups. Integras have always been sporty, practical, fun-to-drive and reliable. They are popular cars with a wide demographic group. The current iteration, which is the third generation of the Integra, is no exception to this rule.

While imminently comfortable for two and even livable for four full-sized adults, the Integra is first and foremost a driver's car. Think of it as a Japanese BMW 3-series and you won't be far off. Sure it's got fewer cylinders and the wrong set of wheels pulling it around, but if you can't afford the price of entry (or maintenance or insurance) for anything from Bavaria, the Integra makes an adequate substitute. With a fully independent four-wheel double wishbone suspension, front and rear stabilizer bars, and a thick steering wheel that gives excellent feedback about what's going on down below, the Integra is one of the best-handling front-drivers in the world.

If competent handling was all the Integra had to offer, it would still be worth considering, even in today's competitive sport compact market. Fortunately, Acura didn't stop there. The base engine, sold on GS and LS trim, is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder unit that makes an adequate 140 horsepower. Step up to the GS-R and you're rewarded with a VTEC-enhanced 1.8-liter inline four that boasts 170 horsepower and 128 foot-pounds of torque.

But wait, there's more: The Type R was added to Integra's stable late in the summer of 1997, quickly becoming the standard by which all sport coupes are measured. Offering 195 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, hand-polished intake and exhaust ports and a high-flow exhaust system all make for a fire-breathing engine. Did we mention the 8500 rpm redline? Type "R" is for rrrrrev.

The Integra sport coupes and sedans are quick and comfortable, with excellent build quality. Since 1994, they've sported swoopy, modern styling, featuring quad, circular headlamps. Seating, headroom, and overall ergonomics are typical Honda: straightforward and functional. The shifter is one of the best in the industry with a shape that fits the hand perfectly and has a relatively short throw between gears.

Ultimately, however, time and the automotive world wait for no car and the Integra's appearance is showing its age. With cars like the new Mercury Cougar clawing into the potential market, Acura will soon need to prepare the Integra for life in the 21st century.

1999 Highlights

In a small step upmarket, Acura has decided to kill the Integra's entry-level RS trim. The LS gets leather accents and 15-inch wheels, and the sporty GS-R now comes with leather seats. Type-R will return in limited numbers later in the year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Acura Integra.

5(89%)
4(8%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

99 integra ls 2d automatic
twoheadsup,12/10/2010
I absolutely love this car, it is right on so many levels! It is sporty, good-looking, reliable, versatile, fuel-efficient, and safe. Even though mine has the basic 1.8L b18b1 engine without vtec, it roars when you force down the pedal and those revs soar up. For a high-revving engine the low-end torque is great, I had to haul over 150 pounds of plywood in the trunk and it never quit. I bought it at 94k miles and im at 122k miles now and its still tight as a drum. Since I bought the car 2 and a half years ago, the only things that have went wrong and needed to be replaced were the speakers and a tail light. Upkeep has been about $1,300 since I bought it, due required services at 100k miles.
Perfection of a Dream
Rework83,06/13/2003
Growing up this was my dream car. When I was able to afford it I was so happy. Since the day I drove it off the lot it has been nothing but driving on a cloud from then on. The performance and handling it off the hook. It is still stock and it will still impress. Am I happy with my Integra? HECK YEA!!!
Not satisfied for the money
redcent,03/18/2002
My experience was fun to drive if your speeding around wasting gas, but lacking in fun to drive if you are carrying passengers or taking a trip longer than an hour.
1999 GS-R
troy,06/04/2008
I got my GS-R hatchback with 25K miles and sold it close to 70K. The 1.8L VTEC truly is one of the finest engines ever. Tons of revs, lots of high end power, usable torque, good exhaust note and excellent fuel economy (35 mpg on the highway). My paint was black and as long as you kept it clean and waxed it once a year, there were few cars that looked better. I loved that it came with a spoiler, something that has eluded many cars I have owned before and after this one. The shifter of course was precise, smooth and near effortless. My only problems were 2, count 'em, 2 bad clutch master cylinders, probably the way I drive. :)
See all 37 reviews of the 1999 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1999 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Acura Integra

Used 1999 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1999 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Hatchback, LS 2dr Hatchback, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, GS-R 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Acura Integra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Acura Integras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Acura Integra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Acura Integra.

Can't find a used 1999 Acura Integras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Integra for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,306.

Find a used Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,533.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Integra for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,486.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,189.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Acura Integra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Integra lease specials

Related Used 1999 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles