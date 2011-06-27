This is the first car I've owned had it for just about a year brought it for 2800$ from original owner with 200000 km on the clock. I've not a single problem with it, all parts are cheep and easy to find, if you want to do engine work Honda B series are incredibly easy to upgrade. Got enough power to push you back in your seat and still I get over 30 mpgs on low grade fuel. Paint matching is a little hard to do when rust comes in on the wheel wells all tegs have a metallic paint. I've got just over 270k on it now so easy and comfy to drive. I'll drive it till I have enough money to buy another.

