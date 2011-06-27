  1. Home
1994 Acura Integra Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Redesigned for 1994, the Integra sports a distinctive four-headlight front end. All models receive four-wheel disc brakes; LS and GS-R models get antilock brakes. GS-Rs get a 10-horsepower boost over last year to improve performance. Dual airbags replace the motorized seatbelts as the passive restraint system on the Integra.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 tegg rs sedan
calum,08/12/2013
This is the first car I've owned had it for just about a year brought it for 2800$ from original owner with 200000 km on the clock. I've not a single problem with it, all parts are cheep and easy to find, if you want to do engine work Honda B series are incredibly easy to upgrade. Got enough power to push you back in your seat and still I get over 30 mpgs on low grade fuel. Paint matching is a little hard to do when rust comes in on the wheel wells all tegs have a metallic paint. I've got just over 270k on it now so easy and comfy to drive. I'll drive it till I have enough money to buy another.
The test of time
Brian ,11/20/2010
bought this car with 66K miles on it; it was owned by a family member who took care of it. I have taken care of it and have driven it hard many many time; i have strapped kayaks on top (three); and have trailered as many as 10...people laugh at me when i show up with this car laden with boats...but it has stood-up. This sets the bar for reliability for all other cars. With 147K miles on it, i have bought another car for replacement...but think i will hang on to it yet for the sheer fun of driving it. They just dont make them like this anymore
1994 Integra
chuck lee,03/19/2002
I have loved this car from the moment that I took my test ride. I bought the VTEC engine to get in and out of Atlanta short ramp interstate traffic. It has done the job exceedingly well. The reason for my high mileage is that it is our car of choice for every weekend activity as well as to/from my place of business during the week. My wife's TL stays home.
Acura Integra, sports car or sedan?
James687,10/19/2003
I've had this car for a few days now, and I have to say that I absoloutley love it. There's a great feel to it, even though it's almost ten years old. It almost feels like an old porsche, kind of throaty. One thing I wish I could have is the keyless entry, but I think it is actually installed on my car it's just been disabled (???) So anyway, I have to say I truley love this car.
See all 80 reviews of the 1994 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1994 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include LS 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Sedan, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, LS 4dr Sedan, RS 2dr Hatchback, and GS-R 4dr Sedan.

