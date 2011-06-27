2004 Acura RSX Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- High-revving Type-S engine, plenty of standard equipment, nimble handling.
- Modest torque output, tight rear-seat headroom.
Other years
List Price
$4,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
With an overall feeling of refinement, and exemplary steering, Acura's RSX is a car you can drive to work every day and still cut loose in over the weekend.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the RSX receives heated sideview mirrors as standard equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura RSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ratty,05/11/2010
This has been a great car, very reliable, fun to drive! Don't know why Acura stopped making this model? Would buy another in a flash.
anhdao,06/06/2012
I owned this car for 8 years and loved it. Such a great value for a car with all of the main luxury items you would want. I never had any major mechanical problems and always had fun driving this even though it was a stick and I lived in LA. Had to trade it in for a more family friendly car last year, but still miss driving it!
maluchf1,11/28/2013
Owned a base 2004 RSX for 167k and had minimal problems with it. Ownership has been painless and low cost. At 167k the engine is still strong, the transmission (auto) is slowly showing signs of wear but I think it has another 30-40k in it. Just great engineering.
prettyboon,04/06/2005
I am very disappointed in this car. I used to be a big Honda fan, but I think i've changed my mind. The transmission sucks, which is a common complaint. Fuel economy is bad. The interior is missing alot of luxuries for the price. Heated leather seats should be standard, along with lighted vanity mirrors. The interior is very plain looking. The stock tires are bordering on dangerous for being on the car. After less than a year of having the car there were already rattles in the dash. I'm trading this car in very soon. This car is no Integra. I don't know what Honda was thinking.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Acura RSX features & specs
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
