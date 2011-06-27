  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(190)
2004 Acura RSX Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High-revving Type-S engine, plenty of standard equipment, nimble handling.
  • Modest torque output, tight rear-seat headroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an overall feeling of refinement, and exemplary steering, Acura's RSX is a car you can drive to work every day and still cut loose in over the weekend.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the RSX receives heated sideview mirrors as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura RSX.

5(85%)
4(11%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
190 reviews
4.8
190 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mistake to stop producing RSX's!
ratty,05/11/2010
This has been a great car, very reliable, fun to drive! Don't know why Acura stopped making this model? Would buy another in a flash.
Love this car!
anhdao,06/06/2012
I owned this car for 8 years and loved it. Such a great value for a car with all of the main luxury items you would want. I never had any major mechanical problems and always had fun driving this even though it was a stick and I lived in LA. Had to trade it in for a more family friendly car last year, but still miss driving it!
Super reliable
maluchf1,11/28/2013
Owned a base 2004 RSX for 167k and had minimal problems with it. Ownership has been painless and low cost. At 167k the engine is still strong, the transmission (auto) is slowly showing signs of wear but I think it has another 30-40k in it. Just great engineering.
Very disappointed...
prettyboon,04/06/2005
I am very disappointed in this car. I used to be a big Honda fan, but I think i've changed my mind. The transmission sucks, which is a common complaint. Fuel economy is bad. The interior is missing alot of luxuries for the price. Heated leather seats should be standard, along with lighted vanity mirrors. The interior is very plain looking. The stock tires are bordering on dangerous for being on the car. After less than a year of having the car there were already rattles in the dash. I'm trading this car in very soon. This car is no Integra. I don't know what Honda was thinking.
See all 190 reviews of the 2004 Acura RSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Acura RSX

Used 2004 Acura RSX Overview

The Used 2004 Acura RSX is offered in the following submodels: RSX Type-S, RSX Hatchback. Available styles include Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A), and 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

