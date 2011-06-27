Used 2000 Acura Integra for Sale

  • $1,969

    1997 Acura Integra LS

    212,663 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    JT's Wheels 'N' Deals - Pottstown / Pennsylvania

    Fully service with new inspection. Here at JT's Wheels N Deals we buy all of our inventory off of private owners in and around the Pottstown area. We do not buy from auctions or other dealers. This allows us to meet the previous owners and get to know the vehicles maintenance schedule. All of our vehicles come with a current Pennsylvania State Inspection an It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Trade-in's are welcome! Call us today at 610-326-9000 for a no obligation demonstration and test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Acura Integra LS.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JH4DB7656VS006970
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,599

    1993 Acura Integra LS

    54,070 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois

    LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Acura Integra also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Available; Passive Belts (Automatic) 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid - One owner, Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Acura is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Acura Integra LS.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JH4DA9458PS025847
    Stock: 5174
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

