Used 2002 Acura RSX for Sale Near Me

17 listings
  • 2002 Acura RSX Type-S in Red
    used

    2002 Acura RSX Type-S

    180,812 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX
    used

    2002 Acura RSX

    172,282 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX Type-S in White
    used

    2002 Acura RSX Type-S

    145,113 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,777

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RSX
    used

    2002 Acura RSX

    164,664 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2003 Acura RSX
    used

    2003 Acura RSX

    63,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2003 Acura RSX Type-S
    used

    2003 Acura RSX Type-S

    123,285 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura RSX
    used

    2003 Acura RSX

    133,478 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RSX
    used

    2004 Acura RSX

    176,423 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RSX
    used

    2004 Acura RSX

    196,393 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,989

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    101,962 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,150

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX Type-S in Black
    used

    2005 Acura RSX Type-S

    149,291 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    131,333 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,877

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RSX in Red
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    177,923 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Acura RSX

    145,988 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX Type-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Acura RSX Type-S

    109,569 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX Type-S in Black
    used

    2006 Acura RSX Type-S

    94,813 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RSX
    used

    2006 Acura RSX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,416

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RSX

See all 335 reviews
Daily driver for 10 years
oaklandfan78,10/31/2012
My RSX has gone through a lot over the past 10 years and put on over 145K miles but it's still running strong. It's been through quite a lot. Among the highlights were how many times, it flawlessly handled the California drive from LA to SF. At one point, it also became my utility vehicle and the fold-down seats spent many weekends lugging around DJ equipment. It now serves as my daily commuter with good gas mileage and still evokes a strong feeling of excitement when I get on the road each morning. Hopefully I can make it to 200K one day.
