Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$3,750
2006 Acura RSX Base145,988 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey
Only 145,988 Miles! Boasts 34 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Acura RSX delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable pwr assist rack & pinion steering, Theft deterrent system, Textured titanium instrument panel w/illuminated white-faced gauges.*This Acura RSX Comes Equipped with These Options *Steering wheel mounted cruise control, Speed sensitive variable intermittent front wipers, Side impact door & floor beams, Removable cargo cover, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear center storage & tray, Rear 3-point seatbelts.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at DCH Academy Honda, 1101 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 to claim your Acura RSX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54856S006765
Stock: AH200895A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $9,990
2006 Acura RSX Type-S109,569 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
FULLY SERVICED!!! NEW CLUTCH!!! NEW TIMING CHAIN!! BRAKES N ROTORS!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53046S000080
Stock: 000080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,888
2006 Acura RSX Type-S94,813 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sportline Motors - Houston / Texas
2006 Acura RSX Type-S. Black with black leather interior. Manual. 94k Miles. Drives great. Call Rodney at 281-923-9814 for more details on this internet special. WE FINANCE-NO CREDIT CHECK-EZ TERMS. $3500 DOWN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53066S022775
Stock: 022775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,416
2006 Acura RSX BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schlossmann's Honda City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2006 Acura RSX Base Local Trade, Ultra Sharp Leather Interior, Budget Friendly Car. Clean CARFAX. 25/34 City/Highway MPG An Award-Winning, dealership you can trust! Winner's of American Honda's prestigious "Presidents Award" for 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019, "Honda Masters Circle" award & the "Council of Parts & Service Professionals" award for 2016 - 2019. We have Spanish speaking staff in all departments, Se habla espanol. Serving Bayside, Beaver Dam, Beloit, Belvidere, Brodhead, Brookfield, Brown Deer, Burlington, Cedarburg, Columbus, Crystal Lake, Cudahy, Delafield, Delavan, East Dubuque, Edgerton, Elkhorn, Evansville, Fitchburg, Fort Atkinson, Fox Lake, Fox Point, Franklin, Freeport, Galena, Glendale, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Hartford, Harvard, Highland Park, Highwood, Horicon, Janesville, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Lake Forest, Lake Geneva, Lake Mills, Lodi, Loves Park, Madison, Marengo, Mayville, McHenry, Mequon, Middleton, Milton, Milwaukee, Monona, Monroe, Muskego, New Berlin, North Chicago, North Shore, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Park City, Pewaukee, Port Washington, Portage, Racine, River Hills, Rockford, Shell Lake, Shorewood, South Beloit, South Milwaukee, Spooner, St. Francis, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Watertown, Waukegan, Waukesha, Waupun, Wauwatosa, West Allis, West Bend, West Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay, Whitewater, Wisconsin Dells, Woodstock, Zion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54856S020049
Stock: 8549PLA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,150
2005 Acura RSX Base101,962 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features include: Moonroof, Recent Trade, Leather, Remote Entry.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 5S017260 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $200 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Completed a 45 Point Vehicle Inspection!This 2005 Acura RSX Base features a Blue exterior and a Ebony Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Acura RSX Base includes Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 34.0 highway, 25.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Acura RSX contact Kings Honda before this Acura is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC548X5S017260
Stock: 5S017260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $6,000
2005 Acura RSX Type-S149,291 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
2005 Acura RSX types s coupe 6 speed manual transmission 149,xxx miles Runs and drives great Cd am/fm radio Sunroof Leather seating Clean title Some cosmetic flaws adjusted with listed price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53045S003592
Stock: 003592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,877
2005 Acura RSX Base131,333 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Orem - Orem / Utah
Located at Orem this 2005 Acura RSX FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura Music System w/AM/FM/CD Player, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth-Trimmed Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.25/34 City/Highway MPG25/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54855S017621
Stock: N1853A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $3,995
2005 Acura RSX Base177,923 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Digital Auto - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54885S001073
Stock: 4371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000
2004 Acura RSX Base176,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLUE exterior and BLACK Leather interior .Features include:--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options 110-amp alternator 12-volt maintenance-free battery 13.2 gallon fuel tank Anti-theft engine immobilizer Carpeted floor mats Direct ignition system Door storage compartments Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system Dual pwr heated mirrors Dual trip meters Front wheel drive Front/rear 5-mph bumpers Front/rear crumple zones Galvanized body panels Halogen headlights Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass Maintenance interval reminder Overhead map lights Rear window defroster w/timer Rear window wiper/washer Remote fuel filler door release Theft deterrent system 2.0L DOHC PGM-FI 16 valve i-VTEC 4-cyl engine 110000-mile tune-up interval 5-speed Sequential SportShift automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control Automatic transmission interlock features Independent Control Link MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Independent compact double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar Front/rear gas pressurized shock absorbers w/progressive valve P205/55R16 all-season high-performance Michelin MXM4 tires 16 x 6.5 5-spoke cast alloy wheels Variable pwr torque-sensing rack-and-pinion steering 4-wheel disc brakes (vented front) Chip-resistant rocker panels Pwr moonroof Intermittent front wipers w/mist feature Driver seat lumbar support adjustment Driver & front passenger seat back pockets 50/50 split fold-down rear seatbacks Center console w/dual cup holders & hidden sliding storage tray Metallic-face gauges Pwr windows-inc: illuminated switches driver auto up/down w/auto-reverse Automatic climate control system w/micron air filtration AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: anti-theft feature (6) speakers clock Rear in-glass printed antenna (2) 12-volt accessory pwr outlets Driver & front passenger visor vanity mirrors Driver & front passenger side airbag supplemental restraint system w/front seat passenger occupant height & position sensors Front/rear 3-point seatbelts Dual front shoulder & lap belt pretensioners Rear child seat tether anchors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54854S006214
Stock: 2el45t9
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,989
2004 Acura RSX Base196,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Auto Wholesale - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54894S019855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2003 Acura RSX Base63,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Antonino Acura - Groton / Connecticut
Recent Arrival! This 2003 Acura Rsx is extremely clean and crazy low miles for the year. Plus it has a manual transmission so good luck finding another one of these! If this is the type of car you are looking for you will buy it after seeing it! Please call or stop in today before its gone!27/33 City/Highway MPGVehicle has a clean Auto Check report.Call our Internet Department at 860-448-1299 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53843C007686
Stock: 27810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $6,995
2003 Acura RSX Type-S123,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoTrend & Trucks - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified . Please feel free to ask question. If you need Carfax we will email it to you. Its very well-maintained by previous owner.. Its below Kbb value to make a quick sale. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model ,miles or condition. We WELL-COME every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53083C000170
Stock: ATT1503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2003 Acura RSX Base133,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vista Auto Sales - Lakewood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54873C005431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,500
2002 Acura RSX Type-S180,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2002 Firepepper Red Pearl Acura RSX Type S 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTEC FWD This Acura RSX has many features and is well equipped including.Clean CARFAX. 27/31 City/Highway MPGJohn Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53062C041251
Stock: 20-1080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,990
2002 Acura RSX Base172,282 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Cadillac of Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
LOCAL TRADE TO AIRPORT HONDA. GREAT CONDITION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53832C012604
Stock: 2C012604H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $5,777
2002 Acura RSX Type-S145,113 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Rob Lambdins University Dodge Ram - Davie / Florida
Recent Arrival! **Leather, **Alloy wheels, ALLOY WHEELS. 2002 Acura RSX Type S Taffeta White FWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTECOdometer is 27760 miles below market average! 27/31 City/Highway MPGAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53092C034634
Stock: U9T740445A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,250
2002 Acura RSX Base164,664 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida
**** GREAT SELLING SMALL LUXURY BRAND *** COLD AC *** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS *** 5 SPEED MANUEL PROJECT CAR *** FULLY SERVICED AND DEALER INSPECTED WHEN OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES ***CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, NEW BRAKES, 2 KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, NON SMOKER, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, !!! # 1 TRUSTED BRAND !!!, 2D Coupe, 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTEC, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, FWD, Taffeta White, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR SATISFACTION.....COME SEE US AT GARY YEOMANS...""""HONDA"""" ,WHERE WE WILL NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OF MONEY..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53862C021717
Stock: C021717T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020