Consumer Rating
(54)
1998 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great performance at an affordable price.
  • Cramped rear seat.
Acura Integra for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Honda enjoys the distinction of landing luxury cars in the United States before any other Japanese automaker had even considered the idea. The Legend sedan, marketed under the Acura nameplate, was an interesting choice over domestic luxury sedans, and was an inexpensive and reliable alternative to European luxury marques. However, Honda couldn't expect to sell enough Legends to keep its new Acura franchise afloat, so engineers spruced up the Honda Civic platform and introduced the nimble Integra to complement the bigger sedan in showrooms.

Since 1986, when the Integra debuted, it has garnered praise from a variety of automotive and consumer groups. Integras have always been sporty, practical, fun-to-drive and reliable. Needless to say, they are popular cars with a wide demographic group. The current iteration, which is the third generation of the Integra, is no exception to this rule.

These sport coupes and sedans are quick and comfortable, with excellent build quality. Since 1994, they've sported swoopy, modern styling, featuring quad, circular headlamps. For 1998, the Integra sports combination lamps and lenses, front and rear, which is said to help reduce the drag coefficient. Unfortunately, the front fascia design is marred by a thick, black rubber molding between the edge of the hood and the fascia, and this cutline is painfully obvious on lighter-colored cars.

The Type R was added to Integra's stable late in the summer of 1997, and it may be the standard by which all Japanese sport coupes are measured. Offering 195 horsepower at 8000 rpm, hand-polished intake and exhaust ports and a high-flow exhaust system all make for a fire-breathing engine. Did we mention the 8500-rpm redline? Type "R" is for rrrrrev. Combined with that engine is a car that loses 93 pounds of weight, so stand by for takeoff.

With Acura's legendary reliability, we recommend the Integra, particularly for those on a budget or in need of a set of sporty wheels. Starting at just over $16,000, the Integra offers cheap thrills and low repair bills.

1998 Highlights

A revised front end, designed for a more aerodynamic approach, is added this year. LS, GS and GS-R models get a little more comfortable with a tilt- and height-adjustable driver seat and new alloy wheels appear on the LS and GS-R. The performance-edition Type-R is available again this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Acura Integra.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost Perfect
butch,12/27/2009
Vehicle: 1998 GSR 4dr. Color cypress green. I purchased the car in March of 1998, and have enjoyed almost every thing about it, no problems at all. The only improvement it 'needs' is a 6 speed transmission. Highway driving gets tiresome at 70-75 mph. Leave ratios 1-5 alone and drop in an overdrive 6th. Drop rpm down about 300 to 500.
Greatest car i ever owned.
jwoods4290,05/06/2013
I've owned about 5 cars now, and this car is beyond amazement. i bought my integra with 128K miles on it, and i drive it 150 miles a day (not by choice) and it holds firm and nothing ever wrong with it. simple oil changes and maintenance and she will last you. Also, car is cheap to hook up and do things with so that's a +. but at the end of the day, this is the greatest car i ever owned and i refuse to leave acura just due to this integra. If you want stylish yet reliability AND GAS mileage, this is for you. Would recommend to everyone.
LOVE
acenter,02/25/2013
If you get the chance to buy one DO! Make ppl jealous. This was my first car. I bought it in 2006 with 101k miles and will never regret it. It has been a great car. It's very fun to drive: stops great, accelerates quick, and takes corners like nothing. After moving a few times, I'm amazed at how much stuff you can fit in the trunk! The back seat is tight and no one likes to ride back there, but I'm the only one in the car most of the time. It now has over 204k miles on it and still runs like a dream. I average 29mpg and have gotten up to 33mpg hwy miles. I will never sell it. I just bought a new car but will keep this one for a fun weekend car. It has held up well and had no major issues.
BEST low-maintenance sports compact.
thedirtybird,11/23/2012
Writing this review is almost as difficult a decision as selling my Integra was. The car was brilliant! People constantly trying to steal it was not. Having worked as a valet and driven virtually every commonly available car on the road, the Integra turned out to be the best balance of sporty, economical, and affordable, especially for a college student on a budget (and not wanting to "settle" for a Geo or Cavalier). To be honest, the non-VTEC LS trim has enough bang for your buck... and when will you -really- be needing VTEC?
See all 54 reviews of the 1998 Acura Integra
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1998 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Acura Integra
More About This Model

When people kept telling me that my life would change after becoming a father, I had no idea that this is what they meant. But after driving Edmunds' Long-Term VW Beetle and this Super Sonic Blue GS-R on back to back occasions, what do you think were the strongest impressions I came away with? Which vehicle handled better or benefitted from superior ergonomics? How much attention the Beetle garnered or how much I liked the high-revving VTEC effect Acura designed into its sporty coupe? Nope. Despite the fact that each of these cars has a very unique personality, my first thoughts after 24 hours of quality drive time was which vehicle was most conducive to installing and removing a child safety seat!

This from a certified car nut who used to boast about quoting skidpad and 0-60 numbers for anything sold in America. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Thankfully, I had access to the GS-R for more than 24 hours and a good deal of that time was spent without the company of wife or said child. It was during these solo sprints that I made full use of the Integra's capabilities as more than just a people mover.

While imminently comfortable for two and even liveable for four full-sized adults, the Integra GS-R is first and foremost a driver's car. Think of it as a Japanese BMW 3-series and you won't be far off. Sure it's got fewer cylinders and the wrong set of wheels pulling it around, but if you can't afford the price of entry (or maintenance or insurance) for anything from Bavaria, the GS-R makes an adequate substitute. With a four-wheel double wishbone suspension, front and rear stabilizer bars, and a thick steering wheel that gives excellent feedback about what's going on down below, the Integra is one of the best-handling front-drivers you can buy.

If competent handling was all the GS-R had to offer, it would still be worth considering, even in today's competitive sport compact market. Fortunately, Acura didn't stop there. They went ahead and threw in a bit of NSX just to keep things interesting. This piece of exotica comes in the form of a 1.8-liter inline four that boasts 170 horsepower and 128 foot-pounds of torque. With an 8,000 rpm redline and a second wind that comes on around 6,500 rpm, thanks to VTEC technology, this engine is a credit to Honda's engineering might. I can try to describe it on paper but it really must be experienced first hand to fully appreciate. Zero-to-sixty times run in the low 7s, which means the Integra beats Mercury's new Cougar but trails the turbocharged Eclipse.

Climbing inside the GS-R is a painful reminder of how much most American interiors suck. Why can't GM just take a look at an Integra (or Civic, or 240SX, or Eclipse) gauge cluster and get a clue? It's really not that much of a mystery. The key words are clear, concise, easy to read. No disco lights, no digital crap, just white-on-black gauges with big red needles. 'Nuff said.

Seating, headroom, and overall ergonomics are also typical Honda: straightforward and functional. The shifter is one of the best in the industry with a shape that fits the hand perfectly and a relatively short throw between gears. Speed shifting is a breeze, if you're into that sort of thing (this is based on hearsay, of course, since I'm a responsible automotive journalist who doesn't participate in such behavior).

So what, if any, weaknesses does the GS-R have? Well, since the car has remained almost identical for five years, you can assume that Acura got it almost perfect during the model's last major redesign in '94. Ultimately, however, time and the automotive world wait for no ar and the Integra's appearance is showing its age. Some staffers never liked the current body style to begin with so for them a redesign, or at least an "exterior refinishing," is long overdue. With cars like the new Mercury Cougar clawing into the Integra's potential market, Acura needs to prepare the Integra for life in the 21st century. Unfortunately, we've already been told that no changes are due for the '99 model year, at least none from the factory.

For those interested in updating either the looks or performance of Acura's smallest coupe, the automotive aftermarket is bursting with available parts. Everything from full body kits to bolt-on superchargers can be had through a number of different suppliers. There's even a company in Glendora, California, that will install a complete (and much cooler looking) Japanese front-end on your American GS-R. The name is Speed Trends and you can call them at 626/335-7254. You can also try any search engine on the Web and use the words "Integra" and "performance" to get a list of companies willing to hop-up these cars.

If you're looking for the Ultimate Integra, Acura does make a limited production model called the Type R. It doesn't have the Japanese model's sleek front end, but it does come with an additional 25 horsepower (for a total of 195), a lowered stance, and a more pronounced rear spoiler. Type Rs can be difficult to locate (even for testing purposes) since only a few hundred have been produced over the past two years. But if you want to experience true F1 racing technology in a street car, these road rockets are a steal at less than $24,000.

In the meantime, we'll keep enjoying the GS-R's excellent driving manners in the used '96 model we recently purchased for long-term testing. If you're in the market for a sporty coupe and care little about cutting edge looks but demand a capable, cost-conscious road car, the GS-R is tough to beat.

Oh, and for anyone who cares, it's easier to get a baby seat into the back of a new Beetle because of how the Volkswagen's front seats slide and tilt forward. However, once the baby seat is strapped down, the Integra's front passenger seat can slide further back without contacting the baby seat, allowing the Integra's front passenger more legroom than in the Beetle. (It is sooo depressing that I know this.)

Used 1998 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1998 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan, Integra Type R. Available styles include LS 2dr Hatchback, GS 4dr Sedan, RS 2dr Hatchback, GS 2dr Hatchback, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, LS 4dr Sedan, GS-R 4dr Sedan, and Type R 2dr Hatchback.

