Ever since I owned this, I've had nothing but fun and no problems as in other cars. It's 13 years old and people all the time ask me about it and looks brand new. This is built solid as far as the engine goes. As long as you maintain it, change oil, timing belt and keep up on rust when it happens, they last forever it seems. I can't even look at new cars today to buy since nothing even attracts me. This thing drives like new and has pickup that is awesome. I'm not a racer by any means but this car is fast, fun and problem-free if you do work yourself and keep it maintained. For 166k on it and looking and driving like a new car, I have no need to buy anything else.

