  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1995 Acura Integra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

1995 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Acura Integra for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$706 - $1,643
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A Special Edition model debuts, sporting leather interior, spoiler and larger tires. All LS models receive a sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Acura Integra.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 1995 Acura Integra has 323,000 original miles
lollypopgramma,12/05/2011
I am the original owner and I just love my Integra. It has never needed any major repairs and outside of normal maintenance has all its original parts. I now own 4 cars but I cannot seem to part with my Acura. I intend to give it to my 16 year old granddaughter when she gets her license.
Great car.
rpthorp,01/10/2011
I had a 95 LS until someone totaled while it was parked. This car was reliable, fuel efficient and fun. I would recommend a 1996 or newer to avoid pre-OBDII computer problems, and slightly more power (GSR) would be nice. But overall, this car was great. It had all the amenities- power everything. Once the seats were folded down, there was a surprising amount of cargo room- enough for bicycles.
at 112k miles-no oil use between changes
mike,06/16/2005
This car cost very little to maintain, oil changes every 4000 miles (no oil added between changes) brakes twice on front, just changed rear at 112000 and they could of went another 20000 miles. Changed timming belt and water pump at 115000, belt had NO wear at all, changed the water pump just because it was exposed with the belt change. Used Honda parts (want to run another 115000 miles) 1st. set of tires went 75000 miles, bought Continental tires for second set and they still have a lot of tread left.
Most other cars don't even come close!
Jeremy,12/12/2008
Ever since I owned this, I've had nothing but fun and no problems as in other cars. It's 13 years old and people all the time ask me about it and looks brand new. This is built solid as far as the engine goes. As long as you maintain it, change oil, timing belt and keep up on rust when it happens, they last forever it seems. I can't even look at new cars today to buy since nothing even attracts me. This thing drives like new and has pickup that is awesome. I'm not a racer by any means but this car is fast, fun and problem-free if you do work yourself and keep it maintained. For 166k on it and looking and driving like a new car, I have no need to buy anything else.
See all 84 reviews of the 1995 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Acura Integra

Used 1995 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1995 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan. Available styles include RS 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Hatchback, Special Edition 4dr Sedan, GS-R 4dr Sedan, Special Edition 2dr Hatchback, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Acura Integra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Acura Integras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Acura Integra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Acura Integra.

Can't find a used 1995 Acura Integras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura Integra for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,773.

Find a used Acura for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura Integra for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,044.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Acura Integra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura Integra lease specials

Related Used 1995 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles