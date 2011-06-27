Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,584
|$3,054
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,305
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,746
|$2,054
|Rough
|$791
|$1,187
|$1,387
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,942
|$5,600
|$7,077
|Clean
|$2,619
|$4,995
|$6,304
|Average
|$1,974
|$3,784
|$4,758
|Rough
|$1,328
|$2,573
|$3,213
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,821
|$7,411
|$9,405
|Clean
|$3,402
|$6,610
|$8,378
|Average
|$2,563
|$5,007
|$6,324
|Rough
|$1,724
|$3,405
|$4,270
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,604
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,596
|$2,323
|$2,730
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,760
|$2,061
|Rough
|$809
|$1,196
|$1,392
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,764
|$2,599
|$3,072
|Clean
|$1,571
|$2,318
|$2,736
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,756
|$2,065
|Rough
|$796
|$1,194
|$1,395