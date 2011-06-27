  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RSX
  4. Used 2003 Acura RSX
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Acura RSX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,752$2,584$3,054
Clean$1,560$2,305$2,721
Average$1,175$1,746$2,054
Rough$791$1,187$1,387
Sell my 2003 Acura RSX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RSX near you
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,942$5,600$7,077
Clean$2,619$4,995$6,304
Average$1,974$3,784$4,758
Rough$1,328$2,573$3,213
Sell my 2003 Acura RSX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RSX near you
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,821$7,411$9,405
Clean$3,402$6,610$8,378
Average$2,563$5,007$6,324
Rough$1,724$3,405$4,270
Sell my 2003 Acura RSX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RSX near you
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,793$2,604$3,065
Clean$1,596$2,323$2,730
Average$1,202$1,760$2,061
Rough$809$1,196$1,392
Sell my 2003 Acura RSX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RSX near you
Estimated values
2003 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,764$2,599$3,072
Clean$1,571$2,318$2,736
Average$1,183$1,756$2,065
Rough$796$1,194$1,395
Sell my 2003 Acura RSX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RSX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Acura RSX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Acura RSX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,995 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura RSX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Acura RSX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,995 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Acura RSX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Acura RSX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,995 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Acura RSX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Acura RSX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Acura RSX ranges from $1,328 to $7,077, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Acura RSX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.