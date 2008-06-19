Used 2001 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Integra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1997 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1997 Acura Integra LS

    212,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,969

    Details
  • 1993 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1993 Acura Integra LS

    54,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura Integra searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 2001 Acura Integra

Consumer Reviews for the Acura Integra

Read recent reviews for the Acura Integra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.929 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
What a Machine
TYPE R 01,06/19/2008
This vehicle is one of my favorite cars. I drive this vehicle like a race car. It performs when requested, accelerates with hesitation, and screams like a motorcycle! The car is very fun to drive especially when it reaches VTEC! The sound of the cross-over from normal cam lobes to higher lobes provides a exciting moment to enthusiast. Sit back in a nice and comfortable bucket seat, enjoy the gripping power assited by LSD and watch your tach as it reaches 8500 RPM. It is no V-8 but it performs like one!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
Integra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to

Related Acura Integra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings