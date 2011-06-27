  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(48)
1997 Acura Integra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great performance at an affordable price.
  • None of the models are available with traction control. Cramped rear seat.
Acura Integra for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Honda enjoys the distinction of landing luxury cars in the United States before any other Japanese automaker had even considered the idea. The Legend sedan, marketed under the Acura nameplate, was an interesting choice over domestic luxury sedans, and was an inexpensive and reliable alternative to European luxury marques. However, Honda couldn't expect to sell enough Legends to keep its new Acura franchise afloat, so engineers spruced up the Honda Civic platform and introduced the nimble Integra to compliment the bigger sedan in showrooms.

Since 1986, when the Integra debuted, it has garnered praise from a variety of automotive and consumer groups. Integras have always been sporty, practical, fun-to-drive, and reliable. Needless to say, they are popular cars with a wide demographic group. The current iteration, which is the third generation of the Integra, is no exception to this rule.

These sport coupes and sedans are quick and comfortable, with excellent build quality. Since 1994, they've sported swoopy, modern styling, featuring quad, circular headlamps. Unfortunately, the front fascia design is marred by a thick, black rubber molding between the edge of the hood and the fascia, and this cutline is painfully obvious on lighter-colored cars.

The Type R was added to Integra's stable late in the summer, and it could be the standard by which all Japanese sport coupes are measured. One-hundred and ninety-five horsepower at 8000 rpm, hand-polished intake and exhaust ports, and a high-flow exhaust system all make for a fire-breathing engine. Did we mention the 8500-rpm redline? Type "R" is for rrrrrev. Combined with that engine is a car that loses 93 pounds of weight, so stand by for takeoff.

With Acura's legendary reliability, we recommend the Integra, particularly for those on a budget or in need of a set of sporty wheels. Starting at just over $16,000, the Integra offers cheap thrills and low repair bills.

1997 Highlights

Apart from the debut of the racy Type-R, no major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Acura Integra.

5(88%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
48 reviews
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

17 years after it rolled off the assembly line...
ecidloc,04/30/2013
I have never been much into cars. True, I owned an Acura before and I have heard of the name Integra, but it did not attach any meaning to me until recently when I bought a 17-yr old used one as a second car for the family. From styling, handling, dynamics, ride comfort and practicality, this car surprises me in every single way. It has simply and functional designs, it has a peppy and efficient engine, it has no fancy equipment, it has a styling that can stand in time, and it has 17 years on the road and still running in a typical Honda fashion. This is a car built for driving, and it was built to last. We need more cars like this in today's car industry.
Like me, this little car does not show its age
Cathy H,10/31/2015
LS 4dr Sedan
I am the second owner of my 1997 Acura Integra LS. People are shocked to learn it is nearly 20 years old. The mileage is creeping up there (just like me)and I have kept up with all the regular maintenance like timing belt and exhaust replacements when needed just like I would check and maintain my own health issues as I get older and I am in pretty good shape for my age. So is my Integra. I have had noooooooo major problems and none that you wouldn't expect from an older car. Another amazing phenomenon is that it has been just the last year it has just started to rust a little around the wheel wells but I live in the northeast and I expected a whole lot more than what it is. Kind of like my wrinkles. It rides and travels beautifully and the gas mileage on this little girl is unbelievable!! I get about 36 or 37 MPG on the highway. The other thing I like about the Integra is that there are very few blind spots around the car, unlike a lot of newer model cars. The Integra handles really well on snowy roads but not so good on ice (what vehicle does?) It sits low to the ground so if there is a major snowfall you have to tuck yourself in after the first few inches are on the roads until the road crews get out to plow. That hasn't been an inconvenience for me at all. The one "negative" I would have to include is the headlights. High beam on this car is less quality than low beam on most newer cars and the radius of the lighting area is not the best. If you are travelling in an area where there is a risk of large animals wandering onto the road, this could be a concern because you can't see them along side the road very well. This is such an awesome car I would recommend it to anyone who wants a classy vehicle that is economical and lasts a long time, just like some of us classy older models from the 60's. : )
Love This Car!
naturegirl3,04/20/2011
I bought my '97 Acura Integra Hatchback (150k miles) used last year (2010) from a young woman who owned the car. Nothing was modified on the car.. it was just as it was from the factory. I've never owned an Acura before and I am VERY impressed with this car. I was very skeptical of buying a used car, especially one that was 13 years old. My previous car was a Grand Cherokee Jeep - pile of crap. At 150k miles, it was falling apart and needed major work and only got 15mpg on a good day. My Acura has been an adjustment due to how small it is, but for commuting back and forth to work and trips around town, I couldn't be happier with the gas mileage (30 city - and it's 13 years old!)
excellent on gas
adam,04/30/2006
I drive this car on the highway mostly and get 33mpg. If I drive in the city I get 29mpg. I think Edmunds underrated this cars fuel economy, I consistently get higher miles per gallon and have the automatic transmission. Of course I don't beat up on it so this is probably why. This car is fun to drive, and handles well. I don't have to brake for turns which helps get great gas mileage.
See all 48 reviews of the 1997 Acura Integra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1997 Acura Integra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Acura Integra

Used 1997 Acura Integra Overview

The Used 1997 Acura Integra is offered in the following submodels: Integra Hatchback, Integra Sedan, Integra Type R. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, RS 2dr Hatchback, LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, GS-R 2dr Hatchback, LS 2dr Hatchback, Type R 2dr Hatchback, and GS-R 4dr Sedan.

Related Used 1997 Acura Integra info

