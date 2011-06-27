Estimated values
2007 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,710
|$5,148
|$5,952
|Clean
|$3,465
|$4,803
|$5,544
|Average
|$2,976
|$4,115
|$4,728
|Rough
|$2,487
|$3,426
|$3,913
Estimated values
2007 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,055
|$5,558
|$6,398
|Clean
|$3,788
|$5,186
|$5,960
|Average
|$3,253
|$4,442
|$5,083
|Rough
|$2,719
|$3,699
|$4,206