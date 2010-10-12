Used 1999 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

I absolutely love this car, it is right on so many levels! It is sporty, good-looking, reliable, versatile, fuel-efficient, and safe. Even though mine has the basic 1.8L b18b1 engine without vtec, it roars when you force down the pedal and those revs soar up. For a high-revving engine the low-end torque is great, I had to haul over 150 pounds of plywood in the trunk and it never quit. I bought it at 94k miles and im at 122k miles now and its still tight as a drum. Since I bought the car 2 and a half years ago, the only things that have went wrong and needed to be replaced were the speakers and a tail light. Upkeep has been about $1,300 since I bought it, due required services at 100k miles.

