Used 1999 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1997 Acura Integra LS

    212,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,969

    Details
  • 1993 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1993 Acura Integra LS

    54,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

99 integra ls 2d automatic
twoheadsup,12/10/2010
I absolutely love this car, it is right on so many levels! It is sporty, good-looking, reliable, versatile, fuel-efficient, and safe. Even though mine has the basic 1.8L b18b1 engine without vtec, it roars when you force down the pedal and those revs soar up. For a high-revving engine the low-end torque is great, I had to haul over 150 pounds of plywood in the trunk and it never quit. I bought it at 94k miles and im at 122k miles now and its still tight as a drum. Since I bought the car 2 and a half years ago, the only things that have went wrong and needed to be replaced were the speakers and a tail light. Upkeep has been about $1,300 since I bought it, due required services at 100k miles.
