Used 1999 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

99 integra ls 2d automatic twoheadsup , 12/10/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this car, it is right on so many levels! It is sporty, good-looking, reliable, versatile, fuel-efficient, and safe. Even though mine has the basic 1.8L b18b1 engine without vtec, it roars when you force down the pedal and those revs soar up. For a high-revving engine the low-end torque is great, I had to haul over 150 pounds of plywood in the trunk and it never quit. I bought it at 94k miles and im at 122k miles now and its still tight as a drum. Since I bought the car 2 and a half years ago, the only things that have went wrong and needed to be replaced were the speakers and a tail light. Upkeep has been about $1,300 since I bought it, due required services at 100k miles.

Perfection of a Dream Rework83 , 06/13/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Growing up this was my dream car. When I was able to afford it I was so happy. Since the day I drove it off the lot it has been nothing but driving on a cloud from then on. The performance and handling it off the hook. It is still stock and it will still impress. Am I happy with my Integra? HECK YEA!!!

Not satisfied for the money redcent , 03/18/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My experience was fun to drive if your speeding around wasting gas, but lacking in fun to drive if you are carrying passengers or taking a trip longer than an hour.

1999 GS-R troy , 06/04/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my GS-R hatchback with 25K miles and sold it close to 70K. The 1.8L VTEC truly is one of the finest engines ever. Tons of revs, lots of high end power, usable torque, good exhaust note and excellent fuel economy (35 mpg on the highway). My paint was black and as long as you kept it clean and waxed it once a year, there were few cars that looked better. I loved that it came with a spoiler, something that has eluded many cars I have owned before and after this one. The shifter of course was precise, smooth and near effortless. My only problems were 2, count 'em, 2 bad clutch master cylinders, probably the way I drive. :)