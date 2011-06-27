Estimated values
1999 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,575
|$1,868
|Clean
|$921
|$1,396
|$1,657
|Average
|$680
|$1,039
|$1,234
|Rough
|$440
|$682
|$811
Estimated values
1999 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,154
|$6,221
|$7,884
|Clean
|$2,790
|$5,516
|$6,992
|Average
|$2,061
|$4,106
|$5,208
|Rough
|$1,331
|$2,696
|$3,423
Estimated values
1999 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,793
|$6,012
|$7,754
|Clean
|$2,470
|$5,330
|$6,877
|Average
|$1,824
|$3,968
|$5,122
|Rough
|$1,179
|$2,605
|$3,367
Estimated values
1999 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$1,581
|$1,790
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,401
|$1,588
|Average
|$785
|$1,043
|$1,182
|Rough
|$507
|$685
|$777
Estimated values
1999 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,637
|$3,254
|$4,132
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,885
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,069
|$2,148
|$2,729
|Rough
|$691
|$1,410
|$1,794
Estimated values
1999 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,546
|$1,833
|Clean
|$905
|$1,371
|$1,625
|Average
|$669
|$1,021
|$1,210
|Rough
|$432
|$670
|$796