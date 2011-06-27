Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$4,022
|$5,672
|Clean
|$838
|$3,561
|$5,025
|Average
|$616
|$2,640
|$3,731
|Rough
|$394
|$1,720
|$2,438
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$699
|$1,467
|$1,882
|Clean
|$617
|$1,299
|$1,667
|Average
|$454
|$963
|$1,238
|Rough
|$290
|$627
|$809
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra LS Special 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
Estimated values
1993 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$489
|$1,115
|$1,452
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704