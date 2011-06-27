  1. Home
Used 1993 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Integra
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
93 acura gs-r

dohc vtec, 09/27/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this car runs like power of dream.fast and quick.one of the rarest acura on the streets and collector.

not for babies with carseats and stuff!

Chrissie, 12/02/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i got this car right before i had my baby girl...thought a good gas-mileage hatchback was a smart buy to help with saving money while getting around...i read a post about the head- gasket...well...same here...the baby's rear-facing infant seat barely fits in the back...no cupholders...now im looking to sell the car and get a different one...:(

93 Integra

kp, 11/04/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle new in 1993. I have had very few problems with it. The only problems that I have had have been normal maintenance. I would highly recommend it.

Best car I've ever owned

SEP, 08/14/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my Integra in '96 with 40,000 miles on it and have added 120,000 to it since. Outstanding car, always reliable. Looks great, drives great. I only had to have it towed once, and that was because of a mistake the repair shop made that morning (an a/c belt was installed improperly). It hasn't been without it's problems, but nothing unusual for the age of the car. I can jump in it and take a road trip without thinking twice. I'd buy another one in a minute.

402,000 miles on original engine

floridadon1, 08/07/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I traded the first new car I'd ever bought (a Chevy) about 18 months after purchasing it for this car in 1996, hoping it would last about four years until my new business was off the ground and I could afford "something better." It had 34,000 miles on it then. It's 2011, I own 18 cars, and still drive this one plenty. It's only let me down once (coil gave out), and still gets 35 mpg on the road when I can get gas with no ethanol in it. I've used synthetic oil and done my own oil changes (Castrol at first, now Amsoil), and the original engine now stands at 402,000 miles, and has never been worked on. And I drive it HARD.

