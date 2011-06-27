Used 1993 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

93 acura gs-r dohc vtec , 09/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this car runs like power of dream.fast and quick.one of the rarest acura on the streets and collector. Report Abuse

not for babies with carseats and stuff! Chrissie , 12/02/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i got this car right before i had my baby girl...thought a good gas-mileage hatchback was a smart buy to help with saving money while getting around...i read a post about the head- gasket...well...same here...the baby's rear-facing infant seat barely fits in the back...no cupholders...now im looking to sell the car and get a different one...:(

93 Integra kp , 11/04/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle new in 1993. I have had very few problems with it. The only problems that I have had have been normal maintenance. I would highly recommend it.

Best car I've ever owned SEP , 08/14/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Integra in '96 with 40,000 miles on it and have added 120,000 to it since. Outstanding car, always reliable. Looks great, drives great. I only had to have it towed once, and that was because of a mistake the repair shop made that morning (an a/c belt was installed improperly). It hasn't been without it's problems, but nothing unusual for the age of the car. I can jump in it and take a road trip without thinking twice. I'd buy another one in a minute.