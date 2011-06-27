Used 1993 Acura Integra GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
1993 Acura Integra GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight2703 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Horizon Gray Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Milano Red
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Aztec Green Pearl
  • Torino Red Pearl
