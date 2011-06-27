I bought this car used via E bay from a private seller. It has had only three odd failures that were easily fixed. One rear hub sheared off three bolts and was replaced. Cause was never determined. Fuel pump module and oil trap failed and were replaced. Other service has been routine. It handles well, accelerates well and gets 25 to 28 mpg day in and day out. With snow tires used in the winter with four wheel drive and six speed manual trans it is an amazing winter car. I go places that the SUV crowd can't go because they use "all-season" tires which in fact are really "no-season" tires. Great car overall, fun stylish and versatile. Now at 179,000 and still ticking. Front struts, rear shocks and left CV shaft replaced as they merely wore out. Interior headliner also replaced. No other significant problems.

