2005 Volvo V50 Review
Pros & Cons
- Legendary Volvo safety, IKEA-ready interior, crisp handling.
- Average performance from the non-turbo engine.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,480 - $3,083
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its winning mix of Volvo safety and Scandinavian style, the V50 deserves to be on your list if you're in the market for a compact family wagon.
2005 Highlights
The V50 is an all-new wagon from Volvo. It replaces the previous V40, and shares a platform with the recently redesigned Mazda 3.
dennisoco,11/28/2014
I always read reviews befour I buy a vehicle except I bought this drove it for 9 years then read the reviews to see what people are complaining about.You will never get used to the complicated heating defroster buttons and lights and so forth,Should have kept it simple.But it is a realy good car.But to be real hnest the only real problem after 185 thousand K.M. is the or was the release for the open the tailgate,The repair only worked til warrenty ran out so I paid a mechanic to put in an actual hardwire with pushbutton to open the hatch.Cant trust the electronic key fob to open it and what good is a station wagan if the tailgate don't open.New axles are 700$ or 115$ shop around.cross border
Volvo_trouble,10/26/2006
Check Engine light: related to fuel pressure. Fuel tank does not accept gas more than a gallon at a time Cruise control: Does not work properly. Car speeds up and slows down suddenly with jerks. Fault in module. Overall very disappointed
jsrobinow,08/29/2014
T5 AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought this car used via E bay from a private seller. It has had only three odd failures that were easily fixed. One rear hub sheared off three bolts and was replaced. Cause was never determined. Fuel pump module and oil trap failed and were replaced. Other service has been routine. It handles well, accelerates well and gets 25 to 28 mpg day in and day out. With snow tires used in the winter with four wheel drive and six speed manual trans it is an amazing winter car. I go places that the SUV crowd can't go because they use "all-season" tires which in fact are really "no-season" tires. Great car overall, fun stylish and versatile. Now at 179,000 and still ticking. Front struts, rear shocks and left CV shaft replaced as they merely wore out. Interior headliner also replaced. No other significant problems.
Mquinn97,09/03/2010
Bought this car used, and love it, but the romance is wearing off given the number of problems I've had. Six weeks after my initial purchase I had to have the tailgate completely rebuilt to get to a bad part (not charged, thankfully). since then I've had some issues with the electrical in the radio and fan system. Now I've been told that there is a grease leak in the front axle boot. Worst problem so far? Had to have it towed to Volvo last week when I was stranded by the electrical steering wheel locking mechanism. That was a $700 repair!! At this point I'm seriously thinking of trying to sell it and lease something else.
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
