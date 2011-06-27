2004 Volvo S40 Review
Pros & Cons
- New S40's sharp handling and attractive styling, speedy T5 version, long list of safety features, availability of all-wheel drive.
- Choppy highway ride, old S40's lack of sporting intentions.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,463 - $3,216
Edmunds' Expert Review
Bigger, sportier and more powerful than its predecessor, the new S40 is fun to drive, while adding a much needed dose of style to Volvo's car line.
2004 Highlights
Volvo offers two generations of its S40 sedan for sale in 2004. The old S40 receives few changes this year; however, an upscale LSE trim version has been added. There are also minor revisions to the front fascia, and the audio system now comes pre-wired for a CD changer. Midway through the model year, an all-new S40 arrives as a 2004.5 model. Nothing is carried over from the previous S40. The new sedan is shorter in overall length but has a longer wheelbase -- this translates to better handling and more interior room. Whereas the previous S40 has only one drivetrain option, the new version has two engine and three transmission choices.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo S40.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,07/23/2010
I bought this car for my teenage daughter, in part because of its safety features. Within months she was involved in a serious rollover accident (swerved to avoid a deer) and the car came to rest on its roof. The car was totaled. Looking at the car afterward I would have believed it was a fatal accident, but she did not have a scratch! If safety is paramount to you, you can count on this car - it saved my daughter's life.
greatpurchase,09/17/2010
From the moment I test drove this car I loved it. The acceleration blew me away, not to mention the handling. I drove off the lot 2 hours later. 0-60 in a blink of an eye..I leave the competition in the dust. Handling, finish, reliability. My Favorite features are the rain drop/auto wipe feature,heated seats,audio system. Volvo got it right on this one.
Timscotland,03/11/2004
My wife drives a V70 D5 a car I have been very impressed by. I am now middle aged and therefore have been required to go for a sensible car. My Honda Accord TypeR had to go and I have to be a grown up :-( Enter an S40 T5 so much torque, quiet (great news after the Honda) 30mpg at 90mph I love this car. Even running in, resticted to 3000rpm, you are traveling at 90+ but as the milage goes on (now at 1100 in 10 days) the engine gets better and better. The 6 speed gearbox is smooth and precise, better even than the Honda with it's award winning box, even if 6 speeds are unnessisary with the car.
Jammer,05/15/2003
My wife and I just recently purchased our S40 and are quite impressed. The ride and comfort is just great! After driving SUV's and truck's for the past 5 yrs it is a relief to find a vehicle with accelleration, fuel ecomony, and ride comfort in such a inexpensive vehicle. The interior of the car makes you feel like you riding in a luxury vehicle costing $10,000 more. Our S40 has the premium and climate package and was bought for only $22,000!!! Anyone looking at a SAAB 9-3, Audi A4, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, or even a Hyundai XG350, do yourself a favor and look at an S40. You'll find you can save $1,000's when getting the Volvo.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Volvo S40 features & specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
