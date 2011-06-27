My wife drives a V70 D5 a car I have been very impressed by. I am now middle aged and therefore have been required to go for a sensible car. My Honda Accord TypeR had to go and I have to be a grown up :-( Enter an S40 T5 so much torque, quiet (great news after the Honda) 30mpg at 90mph I love this car. Even running in, resticted to 3000rpm, you are traveling at 90+ but as the milage goes on (now at 1100 in 10 days) the engine gets better and better. The 6 speed gearbox is smooth and precise, better even than the Honda with it's award winning box, even if 6 speeds are unnessisary with the car.

