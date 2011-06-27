  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S40
  4. Used 2004 Volvo S40
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(99)
Appraise this car

2004 Volvo S40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • New S40's sharp handling and attractive styling, speedy T5 version, long list of safety features, availability of all-wheel drive.
  • Choppy highway ride, old S40's lack of sporting intentions.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Volvo S40 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,463 - $3,216
Used S40 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Bigger, sportier and more powerful than its predecessor, the new S40 is fun to drive, while adding a much needed dose of style to Volvo's car line.

2004 Highlights

Volvo offers two generations of its S40 sedan for sale in 2004. The old S40 receives few changes this year; however, an upscale LSE trim version has been added. There are also minor revisions to the front fascia, and the audio system now comes pre-wired for a CD changer. Midway through the model year, an all-new S40 arrives as a 2004.5 model. Nothing is carried over from the previous S40. The new sedan is shorter in overall length but has a longer wheelbase -- this translates to better handling and more interior room. Whereas the previous S40 has only one drivetrain option, the new version has two engine and three transmission choices.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo S40.

5(82%)
4(10%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
99 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car can save your life
John,07/23/2010
I bought this car for my teenage daughter, in part because of its safety features. Within months she was involved in a serious rollover accident (swerved to avoid a deer) and the car came to rest on its roof. The car was totaled. Looking at the car afterward I would have believed it was a fatal accident, but she did not have a scratch! If safety is paramount to you, you can count on this car - it saved my daughter's life.
bragging rights- great performance
greatpurchase,09/17/2010
From the moment I test drove this car I loved it. The acceleration blew me away, not to mention the handling. I drove off the lot 2 hours later. 0-60 in a blink of an eye..I leave the competition in the dust. Handling, finish, reliability. My Favorite features are the rain drop/auto wipe feature,heated seats,audio system. Volvo got it right on this one.
So far, GREAT!
Timscotland,03/11/2004
My wife drives a V70 D5 a car I have been very impressed by. I am now middle aged and therefore have been required to go for a sensible car. My Honda Accord TypeR had to go and I have to be a grown up :-( Enter an S40 T5 so much torque, quiet (great news after the Honda) 30mpg at 90mph I love this car. Even running in, resticted to 3000rpm, you are traveling at 90+ but as the milage goes on (now at 1100 in 10 days) the engine gets better and better. The 6 speed gearbox is smooth and precise, better even than the Honda with it's award winning box, even if 6 speeds are unnessisary with the car.
At this price it a no brainer!!!!!!!!!
Jammer,05/15/2003
My wife and I just recently purchased our S40 and are quite impressed. The ride and comfort is just great! After driving SUV's and truck's for the past 5 yrs it is a relief to find a vehicle with accelleration, fuel ecomony, and ride comfort in such a inexpensive vehicle. The interior of the car makes you feel like you riding in a luxury vehicle costing $10,000 more. Our S40 has the premium and climate package and was bought for only $22,000!!! Anyone looking at a SAAB 9-3, Audi A4, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, or even a Hyundai XG350, do yourself a favor and look at an S40. You'll find you can save $1,000's when getting the Volvo.
See all 99 reviews of the 2004 Volvo S40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volvo S40 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Volvo S40

Used 2004 Volvo S40 Overview

The Used 2004 Volvo S40 is offered in the following submodels: S40 Sedan. Available styles include T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A), LSE 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volvo S40?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Volvo S40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volvo S40 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volvo S40.

Can't find a used 2004 Volvo S40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S40 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,998.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,938.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S40 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,945.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,538.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volvo S40?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S40 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Volvo S40 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles