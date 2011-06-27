Estimated values
2005 Volvo V50 T5 Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,580
|$3,112
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,312
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,775
|$2,141
|Rough
|$760
|$1,239
|$1,493
Estimated values
2005 Volvo V50 2.4i Fwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,572
|$3,091
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,305
|$2,769
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,770
|$2,126
|Rough
|$768
|$1,236
|$1,483
Estimated values
2005 Volvo V50 T5 AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,814
|$3,426
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,522
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,937
|$2,357
|Rough
|$801
|$1,352
|$1,644