Used 2005 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- New Listing$3,900
2005 Volvo V50 T5132,073 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! V50 T5, 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC MPI Turbocharged, FWD, Silver, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo V50 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW682X52089624
Stock: 52089624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $2,299
2006 Volvo V50 2.4i121,059 milesDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Elgin - Elgin / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo V50 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW382962167181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,275
2007 Volvo V50 T5156,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Southern California Luxury Economy Wagon w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmisssion PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.5 Liter Turbo-Charged EFi Engine Right Mileage FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Leather Upholstery Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Seats & Mirrors Leather Upholstery Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter 2-Way Fold Flat Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Retractable Center Console w/Cupholders Factory Roofrack Front Foglights Keyless Entry Premium Factory Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality 'Goodyear Assurance' 205/55R 16'' Controlled Touring Radial Tires Recent Smog Certification Current California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to Include Timing Belt Replacement in 2019; Excellent Value at Just $4275/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo V50 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW682272281929
Stock: 281929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2008 Volvo V50 2.4i143,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Non-Smoker, Professionally Detailed, Local Clean Trade-In, 4D Wagon, 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, Delay-off headlights, Dynamic T-Tec Seating Surfaces, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG At Safford of Warrenton we pride ourselves in giving our clients a world class experience and a top notch product. We're here to make your car buying experience hassle free all while we MAXIMIZE YOUR SAVINGS! Stop by and see us today at 7308 Cedar Run Dr Warrenton VA 20187 or call us directly at 540-347-6622!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW382182424045
Stock: C374225B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $8,950
2008 Volvo V50 T588,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Park Imports - Stone Park / Illinois
All of our vehicles must pass a multi-point inspection performed by our BOSCH Certified Technicians to give you piece of mind, talk about safety, reliability, comfort, performance and style. Despite our size and sales volume, we have never forgotten where we came from and how we got to where we are today. We are a customer service business from start to finish. From the moment you step foot into an Auto Park Imports showroom or service department, you can expect full attention. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Auto Park Imports. We have owner manuals and one key for this car. Please call or visit our showroom for more details about this wonderful vehicle 800-610-5562. ~!!~Installed Options~!!~ CLIMATE - $1,025 * heated front seats * headlamp washers * rain sensor - Dealer inspection, This Volvo is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leatherette seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 16 inch Leatherette Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 800-610-5562 or Info@AutoParkUS.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V50 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MJ672882390025
Stock: 390025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $4,977
2008 Volvo V50 2.4i128,508 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW382582377957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,450
2009 Volvo V50 2.4i131,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*PASSED VA INSPECTION AND EMISSION*RARE WAGON VEHICLE*GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW390992471810
Stock: 20A0789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$6,500Great Deal | $2,468 below market
2010 Volvo V50 2.4i93,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rochester Imports - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1390MW0A2531488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,870Fair Deal | $720 below market
2010 Volvo V50 2.4i68,254 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2010 Volvo V50 include: ONLY 68,254 Miles! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! EXPERTS ARE SAYING: newCarTestDrive.com explains "They are attractive cars, and inside they offer clean, Scandinavian elegance.". Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1390MW2A2528950
Stock: 6990A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $13,598
2010 Volvo V50 2.4i72,466 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Frederick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gaithersburg / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1382MW2A2531670
Stock: 19290316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,791
2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design180,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Nissan - Dubuque / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MJ6A2558844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,500
2011 Volvo V50 T596,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greenville Luxury - Volvo Cars - Greenville / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.MODERN EXPERIENCE!! WE REALLY WILL WOW YOU!!Greenville Luxury is the place to buy your pre-owned vehicle. We give the HIGHLINE experience to EVERYONE. Our goal is to be your used car superstore. From stocking the best of the best inventory to making sure you are taken care of every step of the way. We are here for YOU!! Please come visit us.Odometer is 1900 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo V50 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MW9B2628656
Stock: B2628656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $8,994
2011 Volvo V50 T589,413 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Price Mazda - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER!, CLEAN AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, LEATHER!, LOCAL TRADE!, ALL FACTORY RECALLS COMPLETED, FULLY CHECKED FRONT LINE READY, DETAILED, ALLOY WHEELS, RARE VEHICLE!, HEATED SEATS, SECURITY ALARM, FOG LAMPS, 17" Spartacus Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Portable Navigation System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. 2011 Volvo V50 T5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic Black 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC MPI Turbocharged Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11242 miles below market average!For over 300 pre-owned vehicles to choose from visit us at RAYPRICECARS.COM......100 YEARS OF DOING IT RIGHT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo V50 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MW3B2613361
Stock: BH13361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020