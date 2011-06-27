Vehicle overview

Introduced in mid-2004, the Volvo V50 wagon is the successor to the V40, which launched in the U.S. in 1999. Unlike the V40, a bland wagon with middling performance and poor packaging, the Volvo V50 is a sport wagon similar in spirit to its S40 platform mate. It's stylish inside and out, and offers crisp handling and multiple drivetrain options while maintaining Volvo's legendary commitment to safety. Competitive pricing makes it an appealing alternative to the more expensive compact wagons from Audi and Mercedes.

Beneath the skin, the new Volvo V50 has much in common with the Mazda 3 and the European-market Ford Focus, as it shares a platform with these vehicles. Don't worry about this new blood taking Volvo downmarket, though. The V50 builds on its borrowed underpinnings to deliver everything we've come to expect from a Volvo car and more. Get behind the wheel and the Volvo V50 offers a distinctly different feel than the Mazda 3. At the same time, the S40 and V50 have a more youthful look than anything Volvo has ever produced.

Inside, the V50 wagon offers a simple, stylish layout. Just when you thought the typical car dashboard couldn't be improved upon, Volvo comes up with the coolest-looking center stack this side of Stockholm. The thin, flowing center piece is reminiscent of the plasma-screen televisions and really sets the interior apart from the competition. If you like shopping at IKEA, you'll appreciate the aesthetic behind this most Scandinavian of interiors. In keeping with its Volvo heritage, the V50 offers a host of safety features. Front-seat side-impact and full-length side curtain airbags are standard, as is a whiplash-protection seating system. Two trims are available: the 168-horsepower base 2.4i, and the 218-hp T5. The T5 may also be had in an all-wheel-drive version. The 2.4i's acceleration is mediocre for this class, but the T5 stacks up well against the Audi A3 and A4 2.0T and Mercedes C-Class.

If you're looking for a premium wagon that doesn't venture too far from the $30,000 mark when properly equipped, the 2006 Volvo V50 is worth considering. We think this Volvo car would be an especially good fit for young parents who want safety and style at a reasonable price.