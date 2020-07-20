Used 2004 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

Electric Silver Metallic Paint Sun/Moonroof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT HIGHWAY FUEL ECONOMY* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *MOON ROOF* This outstanding example of a 2006 Volvo S40 2.4L is offered by AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. You can tell this 2006 Volvo S40 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 106,037mi and appears with a showroom shine. The quintessential Volvo -- This Volvo S40 2.4L speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Volvo S40 2.4L. It is incomparable for the price and quality. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1MS390662204132

Stock: 62204132

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020