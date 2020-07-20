Used 2004 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 165,576 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,850
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
**LOCAL TRADE** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** LEATHER ** ** HEATED SEATS ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC. 22/30 City/Highway MPGWhy Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382342019066
Stock: 9275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 Volvo S40160,368 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2004 Volvo S40 --- 1.9L -- CLEAN CAR FAX --- AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -- 4 CYLINDER -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- LEATHER SEATS -- SUNROOF --DRIVES GREAT --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S40 with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1VS27584F094087
Stock: 24159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 Volvo S40149,667 miles
$2,999
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volvo S40 with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1VS27504F030920
Stock: 20-664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,066 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Very stylish and reliable Volvo that just got a bunch of maintenance done on it including 2 wheel bearings, new struts, new brakes, nice meaty tires, fresh oil change and much more. It has leather seats, power sliding sunroof, in dash premium CD sound system, keyless entry and much much more... It drives beautifully. Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,200 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390352104665
Stock: 104665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Volvo S40 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. Volvo S40 with Black exterior and Dark Beige/Quartz interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 168 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The Volvo S40 costs less while offering plenty of refinement, comfort and hip Swedish style.' -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390952084776
Stock: 19038B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 101,467 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX! - TIMING BELT HAS BEEN DONE ONCE BEFORE - VERY NICELY LOADED - XENON LIGHTS AND PREMIUM AUDIO - LEATHER INTERIOR AND WE THINK IT ALSO HAS THE SPORT PACKAGE - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - A SUPER SAFE CAR W/ ALL THE VOLVO REPUTATION - 2.5T TURBO ENGINE, SUPER FAST AND FUN TO DRIVE - NOT EXACTLY THE MOST RELIABLE CAR THEY EVER MADE, ITS SAFE, SPORTY AND FUN, BUT DONT MISTAKE IT FOR A HONDA OR TOYOTA - THE INTERIOR HAS SOME WEAR AND TEAR, ITS "OKAY" HENCE THE LOW PRICE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS682052101775
Stock: DF4272531V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,988
CARZ PLANET - Portland / Oregon
CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 BEAUTIFUL 2005 VOLVO S40 T5 THAT WAS JUST PRE-INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED FOR ITS NEW OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX AND CLEAN TITLE AND IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT! IT HAS THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS: LEATHER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, AND SO MUCH MORE! BAD CREDIT, DIVORCE, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY CAN HELP! WE ARE THE FINANCE KINGS! WE CAN HELP WITH ANY CREDIT PROBLEM! IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT! COME SEE US TODAY AND LET US HELP YOU DRIVE YOUR DREAM HOME TODAY! DA#3599 CARZ PLANET CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 similar vehicles: 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2015 2015 02 03 01 00 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 OUTBACK LEGACY GT FORESTER FORESTER XT JDM Volvo saab bmw Mercedes civic honda accord corolla eco impreza forester legacy element
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS682652049018
Stock: 6583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,693 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,990
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 20171 miles below market average! 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in Whiet vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Whiet 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD22/30 City/Highway MPGWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382852079796
Stock: S700310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 133,768 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,997
Bob Allen Cadillac Danville - Danville / Kentucky
Clean CARFAX. Ice White 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC *Bluetooth*, Special Financing Available!, **Apple CarPlay**, **Backup Camera**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X52071828
Stock: N20143C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- used
2003 Volvo S4070,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,200
Oxmoor Ford Lincoln - Louisville / Kentucky
2003 Volvo S40 ***THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500***, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, ALLOY WHEELS, 15" x 6" Stellar Alloy 10-Spoke Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Panic alarm, Rear fog lights, Security system. Odometer is 43939 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volvo S40 with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1VS29593F938388
Stock: 41477A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 135,016 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Provo - Provo / Utah
Recent Arrival!21/29 City/Highway MPGThis 2005 Silver Volvo S40 T5 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS682552062133
Stock: FT8559B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 70,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
MB Motorwerks - Delaware / Ohio
ONLY 70K ORIGINAL MILES. LEATHER,CD,MNRF,HTD SEATS AND LOTS OF OTHER GOODIES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo S40 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS682652047480
Stock: 52047480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,495$1,003 Below Market
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
SPECIAL SALE THIS MONTH!!!!! AS LOW AS $599 DOWN PAYMENT THIS MONTH ONLY!!! BUY HERE PAY HERE IN HOUSE FINANCING PAYMENTS AS LOW AS 59 A WEEK!!!!!!!!! **WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF INCOME. W2, SSI, DISABILITY, CHILD SUPPORT, COMPENSATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, CASH INCOME ETC. ** ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS PROVE YOUR INCOME WITH YOUR MOST RECENT PAY STUB & YOUR LAST 2 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS OR AWARD LETTERS. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE! 1367 RT 88 LAKEWOOD NJ 08701 EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! CALL OR TEXT US @ 732-722-5352
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382862190592
Stock: 190592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,200
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Electric Silver Metallic Paint Sun/Moonroof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT HIGHWAY FUEL ECONOMY* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *MOON ROOF* This outstanding example of a 2006 Volvo S40 2.4L is offered by AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. You can tell this 2006 Volvo S40 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 106,037mi and appears with a showroom shine. The quintessential Volvo -- This Volvo S40 2.4L speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Volvo S40 2.4L. It is incomparable for the price and quality. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390662204132
Stock: 62204132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 71,231 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS682962177366
Stock: 177366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,772 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
We're excited to offer this capable 2006 Volvo S40 . Cruise control, Remote keyless entry, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Daytime running lights, Ultra-slim center control panel.* This Volvo S40 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Traction Control (TRACS), Tinted windows, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Speed-sensitive electro-hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering, Side impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, front/rear side-impact inflatable curtains (IC), Security alarm system, Safety cage passenger compartment construction, Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting, Rear window defroster w/timer.* Stop By Today *Stop by Walser Subaru located at 14900 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH682062212455
Stock: 13AL854T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 138,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Galpin Volkswagen - North Hills / California
2.4L trim, Black exterior and Off-Black interior. Excellent Condition. CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds.com explains Cutting-edge Swedish style inside., PRICED TO SELL! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says The Volvo S40 costs less while offering plenty of refinement, comfort and hip Swedish style.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control. Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Volvo 2.4L with Black exterior and Off-Black interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 168 HP at 6000 RPM*. OUR OFFERINGS At Galpin Volkswagen we are dedicated to providing the very best car buying experience for our loyal customers. Our San Fernando Valley Volkswagen dealership has served many happy customers from all over the Los Angeles area including North Hills, Van Nuys, Glendale, Burbank, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Reseda, Encino, Valencia, Calabassas, Sepulveda, Sherman Oaks, Santa Clarita, Granada Hills, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Culver City All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 7/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390962208563
Stock: VW200458B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 132,517 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
D-Patrick Honda - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Volvo S40 2.4i Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Honda. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Check out our D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, and nominate someone today. Get your next used vehicle at a community driven, locally owned dealership, D-Patrick Honda. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16" x 6.5" Caligo Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dynamic T-Tec Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, HU-650 In-Dash Single CD/AM/FM Stereo, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X62222099
Stock: A14967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S40 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S40
- 5(82%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(1%)
Related Volvo S40 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo XC40 Dallas TX
- Used Volvo XC70 Arlington TX
- Used Volvo S60 Lakeland FL
- Used Volvo V70 Frederick MD
- Used Volvo S80 Dayton OH
- Used Volvo S40 Arlington TX
- Used Volvo S80 Frisco TX
- Used Volvo XC40 Torrance CA
- Used Volvo XC70 Des Moines IA
- Used Volvo S60 Colorado Springs CO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo S90 2017 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Volvo XC90 2017 Salem OR
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016 Lancaster PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News