I was trying to decide on whether I should buy a new S40, new A4, or new 325i. Just by looking at hp/curb weight or tq/curb weight, the S40 is way ahead of the two. It beats both the A4 and 325i in torque (a fat torque band) while weighing in at under 2800lbs, while the other two are above 3200lbs. This makes a HUGE difference. Although this car is obviously not aimed at being a performance vehicle, it still handles well. The 325i or A4 may beat the S40 in an AutoX course (325 being FR and A4 being awd), but it really doesn't matter since this car will not be raced. I just wanted a sensible car that drives and looks nice.

