Prestigious Automotive - National City / California

Beautiful Southern California Luxury Economy Wagon w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmisssion PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.5 Liter Turbo-Charged EFi Engine Right Mileage FACTORY SLIDING/TILT MOONROOF Leather Upholstery Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Seats & Mirrors Leather Upholstery Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter 2-Way Fold Flat Split 60/40 Rear Seats w/Retractable Center Console w/Cupholders Factory Roofrack Front Foglights Keyless Entry Premium Factory Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality 'Goodyear Assurance' 205/55R 16'' Controlled Touring Radial Tires Recent Smog Certification Current California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to Include Timing Belt Replacement in 2019; Excellent Value at Just $4275/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Volvo V50 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1MW682272281929

Stock: 281929

Certified Pre-Owned: No