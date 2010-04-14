Used 2009 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me
13 listings
- 131,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,450
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$2,468 Below Market
- 68,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,870$720 Below Market
- 72,466 miles
$13,598
- 143,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 88,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
- 128,508 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,977
- 180,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,791
- 96,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
- 156,795 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,275
- 89,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994
- 121,059 miles
$2,299
- 132,073 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V50
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V50
Overall Consumer Rating4.69 Reviews
Tom,04/14/2010
The "no key system" has a small cap for driver's door lock. This has fallen off on its own 3 times. $90.00 each time to order, have painted,etc. The front airfoil/dam is too low, rubs on curbs, and is frequently scratched/damaged. $650.00+ to replace. The rear roof tapers down so much that load capacity is severely limited, and this includes large dogs who bump their heads on entry. Mileage is about 20. The manual supports use of 87 Octane and up. We have owned 5 previous Volvo wagons going back to 1971. This vehicle doesn't compete !! Worried for the future of Volvo!!
