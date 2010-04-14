Used 2009 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Volvo V50 2.4i
    used

    2009 Volvo V50 2.4i

    131,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 2.4i

    93,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $2,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i in White
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 2.4i

    68,254 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,870

    $720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 2.4i

    72,466 miles

    $13,598

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 2.4i

    143,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 T5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 T5

    88,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 2.4i

    128,508 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,977

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design

    180,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,791

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo V50 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo V50 T5

    96,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V50 T5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V50 T5

    156,795 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,275

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo V50 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo V50 T5

    89,413 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V50 2.4i in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo V50 2.4i

    121,059 miles

    $2,299

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo V50 T5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Volvo V50 T5

    132,073 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V50 searches:

Nuisance problems !!
Tom,04/14/2010
The "no key system" has a small cap for driver's door lock. This has fallen off on its own 3 times. $90.00 each time to order, have painted,etc. The front airfoil/dam is too low, rubs on curbs, and is frequently scratched/damaged. $650.00+ to replace. The rear roof tapers down so much that load capacity is severely limited, and this includes large dogs who bump their heads on entry. Mileage is about 20. The manual supports use of 87 Octane and up. We have owned 5 previous Volvo wagons going back to 1971. This vehicle doesn't compete !! Worried for the future of Volvo!!
