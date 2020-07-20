Used 2000 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me

55 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S40 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 55 listings
  • 2001 Volvo S40 SE in Silver
    used

    2001 Volvo S40 SE

    136,123 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,980

    Details
  • 2003 Volvo S40 in Silver
    used

    2003 Volvo S40

    70,659 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,200

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S40 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2004 Volvo S40 2.4i

    165,576 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,850

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S40 in Silver
    used

    2004 Volvo S40

    160,368 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S40
    used

    2004 Volvo S40

    149,667 miles

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    115,066 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    65,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    101,467 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    137,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    109,693 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in White
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    133,768 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    135,016 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    70,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    110,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,495

    $1,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    106,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 T5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 T5

    71,231 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 T5

    177,772 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,599

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    138,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S40 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 55 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S40
  4. Used 2000 Volvo S40

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S40

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S40
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8110 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 110 reviews
  • 5
    (32%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (4%)
I Love This CAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
packersfan12,03/07/2011
I've seen a few others say bad thing and im sry to hear that mine has 157k on it and runns like a dream besides a few problems like to o2 sensor this car is great fast and fun to drive volvo as far a i know has always been known for building high quality cars that run 4 a long time with the proper care plus they are some of the safest as well i love my volvo hope you do to
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S40
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo S40 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings